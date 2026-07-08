Mark Hamiter Promoted to Vice President at FirstService Residential

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community association management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Hamiter to Vice President, Western North Carolina. In this expanded leadership role, Hamiter will oversee strategy, operations, and team development across the company's growing portfolio of condominium and homeowners association communities throughout Western North Carolina, along with the Greenville/Spartanburg area of South Carolina.

Mark Hamiter, recently promoted to Vice President, Western NC, with FirstService Residential

"Mark brings an exceptional combination of operational expertise, relationship-building skills, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "Throughout his career with FirstService Residential, he has consistently delivered outstanding results for the communities we serve while inspiring those around him. This promotion recognizes his significant contributions and the leadership he will continue to provide as we expand our presence and strengthen our impact across the region."

Since joining FirstService Residential in 2018, Hamiter has demonstrated a strong track record of success and leadership. He has played a key role in developing talent, fostering trusted relationships with board members, driving business growth, and implementing operational improvements that enhance service delivery and client satisfaction.

In his new role, Hamiter will continue reporting to Brian Pinkham, Senior Vice President, while focusing on advancing operational excellence, supporting team growth, and elevating the client experience across Western North Carolina.

"I am honored to step into this role and excited about the opportunities ahead," said Hamiter. "No one succeeds alone, and I firmly believe our greatest achievements come from working together as a team. I look forward to supporting our associates, fostering collaboration across our organization, and continuing to deliver exceptional service and value to the boards and residents who place their trust in us."

"Mark's leadership, industry expertise, and dedication to our people and clients make him exceptionally well suited for this role," said Pinkham. "His experience across our key markets, combined with his strategic mindset and commitment to service, has earned the respect of our managers, associates, and board members alike. I am confident he will continue to make a tremendous impact as we move forward."

Under Hamiter's leadership, FirstService Residential remains committed to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and trusted guidance to the communities it serves throughout Western North Carolina.

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential