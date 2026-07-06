FirstService Residential Launches Resilience First to Help Communities Prepare for Water, Fire and Storm Losses

New risk management program provides proactive planning support, complimentary pre-loss inspections and coordinated response resources for FirstService Residential-managed communities.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential property management company, announced the launch of Resilience FirstSM, a practical risk management program designed to help communities reduce the risk of avoidable damage, strengthen preparedness and support a more coordinated response before and after water, fire, and storm-related incidents.

Resilience programs can reduce avoidable property losses and give you peace of mind.

Created to support community associations and high-rise properties, Resilience First unites FirstService Residential's expansive local footprint and expertise to unlock greater value for the communities it serves. Central to this approach is collaboration with companies that lead their industries with unmatched scale and capability – First Onsite Property Restoration, Roofing Corp of America, and FirstService Insurance Brokers – each recognized for advancing innovation and service in residential communities.

Together, they enable boards and property management teams to take a more proactive approach to managing property risk.

"Resilience First reflects our commitment to helping the properties we manage anticipate risk, strengthen preparedness and respond with confidence when incidents occur," said Bob Cardoza, chief operating officer of FirstService Residential. "By leveraging our scale and the expertise of trusted partners, we are giving our managed communities and high-rises access to the proactive planning, coordinated support and responsive resources they need to better protect their properties and the people who call them home."

Through complimentary, no-obligation, pre-loss inspections with established partners, the program helps communities evaluate property conditions and identify practical next steps before an incident occurs. The program also supports managers and boards as they secure bids, coordinate repairs or improvements, and document preparedness efforts that may be relevant to property insurance readiness.

Following a loss, Resilience First is designed to provide FirstService Residential-managed properties with a clearer path to engage support quickly and maintain consistent communication during response and recovery.

"For board members and property management teams, preparedness often comes down to knowing where vulnerabilities exist, what actions to prioritize and who to call when time matters," said Alex Nguyen, senior vice president, Strategy & Operations, FirstService Residential. "Resilience First is designed to make that process more manageable by providing complimentary pre-loss inspections, practical planning support and a coordinated path to engage restoration, roofing and insurance resources before and after a loss."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems. First Onsite Property Restoration and Roofing Corp of America are subsidiaries of FirstService Corporation.

SOURCE FirstService Residential