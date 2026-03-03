FirstService Residential Names Isadora Badi as Chief Marketing Officer

Appointment comes amid rapid growth for the company as residential communities increasingly seek trusted partners and professional guidance

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential property management company, today announced the appointment of Isadora Badi as Chief Marketing Officer at a pivotal moment of expansion and growth for the company.

Isadora Badi, chief marketing officer of FirstService Residential

"Community management has entered a new era," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "Boards are making higher-stakes decisions and developers are delivering more sophisticated communities. Marketing has become a strategic advantage for our business," said Diestel. "It connects customer insights to action as we invest in creating and elevating products and services to meet the needs of residential communities in today's world."

Nearly 80% of new housing stock is now being developed within managed community associations, underscoring the rapid growth of the sector. As communities evolve, the need for informed decision making and trusted guidance continues to rise. "Effective branding and marketing create trust in increasingly complex environments," said Badi. "It's about setting expectations, surfacing new ideas, and helping boards, residents, and developers understand not just what we do, but how value is delivered."

Badi joined FirstService Residential in May 2022 to lead the company's brand evolution. By bringing together associates across the organization, she unified the company around Life, Simplified®, a brand promise shaped by its people and reflected in how FirstService Residential serves boards, residents, and developers.

Under Badi's leadership, marketing at FirstService evolved into an enterprise capability focused on insight, education, and advisory support. Leveraging the company's extensive footprint across the United States and Canada, her team expanded board education and thought leadership initiatives designed to turn real-world data into actionable guidance and tools for clients. These efforts include the company's BENCHMARK budget reports, a robust program of educational events and forums, and the launch of innovative new technology such as HODA®, FirstService's Homeowner Digital Assistant.

"The FirstService Residential brand and reputation are built on our people-first culture, service mindset, and bringing meaningful value to our communities," Badi said. "I am excited to support our company's ongoing transformation and our continued innovation in our industry."

Badi brings extensive brand and marketing leadership experience across hospitality and real estate, with prior senior roles at Sotheby's International Realty and Wyndham Hotels, two globally recognized organizations with robust presence across the United States and Canada, aligning a unified brand message and service experiences while supporting the distinct needs of local markets.

The appointment aligns with the broader transformation underway at FirstService Residential since Diestel became CEO in 2021, including recent executive appointments focused on strengthening enterprise capabilities, enhancing local market support, and positioning the company for sustained long-term growth.

