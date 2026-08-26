FirstService Residential releases new episode of Skyline Sessions, spotlighting the future of luxury high-rise living in Toronto

New episode brings together leading developers, architects, capital partners, and property management experts to explore how design, operations, and hospitality are shaping the next generation of vertical living

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential property management company, today announced the release of its newest episode of Skyline Sessions, its video series exploring what defines excellence in luxury high-rise living today.

Sneak peek of the Toronto episode of FirstService Residential's Skyline Sessions series. For the full episode, visit skylinesessions.com Speed Speed

The series brings together developers, architects, designers, real estate experts, capital leaders, and property management executives to examine the forces shaping the future of vertical living across North America. Each episode focuses on one influential market, exploring how design, operations, and hospitality converge to create flagship buildings that are exceptional not only visually, but experientially.

"Luxury high-rise living continues to evolve as residents seek buildings that deliver exceptional design, seamless service, and long-term operational performance," said David Diestel, CEO, FirstService Residential. "Skyline Sessions was created to share the perspectives of the leaders shaping that evolution. This next episode expands the conversation with a market and a group of visionaries who are helping define what the future of urban residential living can be."

The latest episode features Michael Attard, partner, Hariri Pontarini; Pouyan Safapour, president, Devron; Taya Cook, executive vice president, Urban Capital; Miles Nadal, founder/chairman/CEO, Peerage Capital; Neil Vohrah, president, High-Rise, North America, Great Gulf; Brian Brown, principal, Lifetime Developments; and David Diestel.

The conversation traces Toronto's evolution from a fast-growing market oriented toward investors and single buyers to a more mature city shaped by discerning end users. Participants describe a renewed focus on quality, authenticity, and everyday experience, including walkable neighborhoods, access to light, carefully crafted materials, and ground-level spaces that energize the public realm.

The episode also explores luxury as a long-term operating promise, not simply a dramatic lobby or façade. The panel examines the importance of engaging property management early, designing buildings as enduring ecosystems, and delivering discreet, anticipatory service supported by technology, fiscal responsibility, and a deep understanding of the residents being served.

Skyline Sessions will continue to explore key markets across North America, highlighting the ideas, people, and projects influencing the next era of luxury high-rise living.

The new episode is available now at skylinesessions.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential