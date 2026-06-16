FirstService Residential Selected to Manage Marina Pointe East in Tampa Bay

FirstService Residential brings its hospitality-driven approach to one of Tampa Bay's premier luxury waterfront communities

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, has been selected as the management partner for Marina Pointe East, further expanding its growing portfolio of premier luxury communities across Florida's Gulf Coast.

Tampa Bay's Marina Pointe East

Set within Tampa Bay's premier Westshore Marina District, Marina Pointe East is a landmark luxury waterfront high-rise offering panoramic views of Tampa Bay and the city skyline. Nestled along a mile and a half of pristine waterfront on 52 acres, the community provides residents with direct access to a deepwater marina and yacht basin – Tampa Bay's only new-construction address where residents can live by the tides and arrive by sea. The community is ideally positioned minutes from downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, combining coastal serenity with city sophistication.

"It's only been 60 days since transitioning to FirstService Residential, and what we've seen so far has exceeded our expectations. Their professionalism, responsiveness, and proactive approach have already made a meaningful difference at Marina Pointe East, and we look forward to continuing this partnership.", said the board of directors of Marina Pointe East.

This selection reinforces FirstService Residential's position as the management partner of choice for luxury waterfront communities across Tampa Bay and the broader Florida Gulf Coast. With decades of experience managing high-rise communities throughout Florida and beyond, the company brings proven expertise in operations, financial stewardship, lifestyle programming, and resident experience to Marina Pointe East.

"Marina Pointe East sets a high standard for luxury waterfront living, and our partnership is focused on enhancing the resident experience to reflect that every single day," said Sheriff Masry, vice president of high-rise at FirstService Residential. "By combining operational excellence with a hospitality-driven approach, we look forward to elevating service, strengthening community engagement, and delivering the distinctive lifestyle residents expect from one of Tampa Bay's premier residential destinations."

Learn more about Marina Pointe East at marinapointe.com. Discover how FirstService Residential is simplifying property management for boards and developers at LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential