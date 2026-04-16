FirstService Residential Welcomes The Reserve at Chestnut Ridge HOA in Kent County, Delaware

MAGNOLIA, Del., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, has been selected to provide full-service property management for The Reserve at Chestnut Ridge Homeowners Association in Magnolia, Delaware.

"We are pleased to welcome The Reserve at Chestnut Ridge to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President of FirstService Residential. "We look forward to partnering with the board to enhance the resident experience and deliver responsive, high-quality service."

The Reserve at Chestnut Ridge in Magnolia, DE now managed by industry leader, FirstService Residential

Located between Dover and Milford, The Reserve at Chestnut Ridge offers convenient access to area beaches, shopping, employment centers, and local attractions. The amenity-rich community features a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, and walking trails, along with a variety of home styles.

Trent Harrison, President at FirstService Residential, added: "Our team is already working closely with the board and residents. They were looking for a management partner with strong resources and deep experience, and we are proud to deliver both from day one."

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential