Firstsource announces leadership changes to accelerate growth across Healthcare Payer and Provider businesses

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a leading global provider of business process management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders to head its Healthcare businesses in North America. Matthew Barlow joins as Head, Healthcare Payer business, and Scott Schrader joins as Head, Healthcare Provider business, effective December 15, 2025. Healthcare is a core growth pillar and a critical source of strategic differentiation for Firstsource. With a strong, well-diversified presence across both payer and provider segments, Firstsource brings a rare, end-to-end perspective across the healthcare value chain. As the portfolio continues to expand in both scale and complexity, the introduction of two dedicated leadership roles underscores a sharper, more deliberate focus on the distinct needs, operating dynamics, and growth opportunities within each segment.

"Healthcare payers and providers are at very different stages of their transformation journeys, but both are navigating the same pressures—rising costs, regulatory complexity, workforce constraints, and the need to deliver better experiences and outcomes," said Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Firstsource. "Meeting these challenges requires more than incremental improvement; it demands a fundamentally different operating model built on AI, data, and digital platforms, grounded in deep healthcare domain expertise.

"By bringing in seasoned executives like Matthew and Scott at the helm of each business—leaders with strong healthcare credentials, large-deal experience, and a proven ability to drive value—we are doubling down on our UnBPO™ approach. This means moving beyond traditional outsourcing to build domain-led, technology-enabled solutions that help health plans and health systems operate smarter, scale responsibly, and adapt faster to change. Our two-leader model allows us to be sharper in our focus, more responsive to the distinct needs of each segment, and more innovative in how we partner with clients to deliver measurable impact across the healthcare value chain."

Matthew Barlow is a transformational healthcare and technology leader with more than two decades of experience building high-performing global operations and next-generation healthcare business models across payer, provider, life sciences, and digital health organizations. He joins Firstsource from Avasant, where he served as Managing Partner, Healthcare Advisory, leading large-deal advisory and digital transformation programs, and previously held leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer at HealthComp and Head of Healthcare BPO Markets at Cognizant, besides senior roles at Unisys and at Teleperformance.

"The next generation of payer and health plan transformation will be defined by intelligent operations. AI will need to be embedded end-to-end, not layered on top. Firstsource is leading this shift by combining proprietary AI capabilities, healthcare-specific platforms, and deep end-to-end payer expertise to help health plans and the surrounding ecosystems operate smarter, faster, and more sustainably. Our goal is simple: enable health plans to meet today's challenges while building resilient, AI-ready organizations for the future," shared Matthew Barlow, Head, Healthcare Payer business, Firstsource.

Scott Schrader brings over two decades of leadership in healthcare technology, revenue cycle management, and enterprise software, with a proven track record of turning around under-performing businesses and driving sustainable growth. He has held senior commercial and operational roles across multiple high-impact organizations, including Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at RevenueMed, Chief Commercial Officer at Access Healthcare Services, a senior go-to-market leadership role at Change Healthcare focused on technology-enabled services. Most recently, Scott was the President and Chief Commercial Officer at Pendrick Capital Partners, the largest healthcare receivables company in North America.

"I am excited to join Firstsource, a company that has established a unique position in healthcare BPM through its genuine domain expertise at scale and an AI-first approach that is already yielding tangible results for providers. With over 1,000 hospitals and 30,000 providers relying on Firstsource to handle more than 2 billion transactions annually, we possess both the platform and momentum to revolutionize revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations. I am eager to lead a team that goes beyond process optimization to address the real, complex challenges that keep CFOs and revenue cycle executives awake at night," shared Scott Schrader, Head, Healthcare Provider business, Firstsource.

In their new roles, Barlow and Schrader will lead strategy, growth, and client success for the Healthcare Payer and Healthcare Provider portfolios, respectively. They will be part of the Firstsource global leadership team, reporting to the Managing Director and CEO, and will work together to expand the company's AI–enabled, digital–first solutions to unlock higher efficiency, better member and patient experiences, and stronger clinical and financial outcomes for clients.

As part of this leadership transition, Venkatgiri Vandali (Giri), who has led the Healthcare business at Firstsource for the past six years, has decided to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. Over the coming months, he will work closely with Matthew and Scott to ensure a seamless handover of client and partner relationships; the company thanks him for his significant contributions in building and scaling the Healthcare business and wishes him continued success in his new venture.

