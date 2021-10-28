FirstSun Capital Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third Quarter Highlights:

-- Net income of $8.7 million, $0.46 per diluted share

-- Return on average assets of 0.62%

-- Return on average equity of 6.68%

-- Deposit growth of 9.2% annualized

-- Loan growth, excluding PPP loan balances, of 11.0% annualized

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") reported net income of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $11.3 million in the prior quarter and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share was $0.46 for the third quarter 2021, compared to $0.60 in the prior quarter and $0.81 in the third quarter of 2020.

Mollie Carter, FirstSun's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to build momentum in our business with strong growth in C&I loans, excluding PPP balance forgiveness, and deposits. As we continue our strategic investments in the business, most notably in the Southwest, we are pleased with the growing diversification across our regions and business lines, as well as the strength of our fee business offerings. We maintain our belief in relationship banking and strong underwriting as evidenced by our asset quality metrics, including our year-to-date annualized net charge-off ratio of six basis points."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net income totaled $8.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average assets was 0.62% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.82% in the prior quarter, and the return on average equity was 6.68% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 8.82% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $40.0 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin improved 20 basis points to 3.01% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase in average earning assets of $134.9 million, an increase of 16 basis points in yield on earning assets and a decrease of four basis points in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Average loans grew by $43.4 million, investment securities grew by $8.6 million and interest bearing cash balances grew by $94.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 29 basis points in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter, due to a combination of an improving loan mix, fees from loan prepayments and a decline of $23.4 million in average PPP loan balances, net of deferred fees. Our total cost of deposits decreased by four basis points to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $3.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.9 million compared to the prior quarter. Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 were $1.4 million, or a ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans of (0.15)% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or a ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.30% annualized, in the prior quarter. The year to date annualized net charge-off ratio through the third quarter of 2021 was 0.06%. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.26% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled 1.30% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.63% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.85% at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $28.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.6 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower mortgage banking income. Service charges on deposits increased $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, due to increases in both commercial and consumer deposit fees. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, due primarily to a decline in loan origination volume and mortgage servicing asset and hedging valuation impacts. Total mortgage loan originations declined by $83.9 million, or 13.6%, in the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, with mortgage loan refinance volumes declining by $80.5 million. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue totaled 41.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 47.0% in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $54.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower salaries and benefits expense in both our banking and mortgage banking segments. Noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2021 also included $0.7 million in merger expenses related to the pending transaction with Pioneer Bancshares, Inc., compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. Merger expenses reduced diluted earnings per share by $0.04 for the third quarter compared to an impact of $0.06 in the prior quarter. 

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 17.5% compared to 16.2% in the prior quarter.

Loans

Total loans were $3.8 billion at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan balances, loans grew $99.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 11.0% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter, resulting primarily from growth in commercial and industrial balances.

Deposits

Average deposits increased $142.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 12.3% on an annualized basis, to $4.8 billion, compared to the prior quarter, with growth in both business and consumer deposits. Noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented 32.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and the loan to deposit ratio was 80.8% at September 30, 2021.

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above "well capitalized" thresholds. As of September 30, 2021, the common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio was 10.32%, the total risk based capital ratio was 12.55% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.19%. Book value per common share was $28.38 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.51 from June 30, 2021.  Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $26.10 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.53 from June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").  FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the types of non-GAAP measures used in this press release:

  • Tangible stockholders' equity
  • Tangible assets
  • Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets
  • Tangible book value per common share
  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans
  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans
  • Fully tax equivalent (FTE) net interest income
  • Net interest margin on an FTE basis

The tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.   

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2021.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of FirstSun. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent management's expectations and assumptions regarding FirstSun's business, the economy and other future conditions. Such statements involve inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As such, FirstSun's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation, as well as the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in our proxy statement/prospectus dated August 10, 2021 that we filed with the SEC pursuant to Securities Act Rule 424(b)(3) in connection with our proposed merger with Pioneer Bancshares, Inc. on August 12, 2021 and in FirstSun's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

  • the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the merger (the "merger") of Pioneer Bancshares, Inc. ("Pioneer") with and into FirstSun when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction);
  • the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement with respect to the merger;
  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where FirstSun and Pioneer do business or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
  • the continuing impact of COVID-19 and its variants on FirstSun's business or Pioneer's business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the economy, and the resulting effect of these items on each party's operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of each party's borrowers and other customers;
  • the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth;
  • the inability to efficiently manage operating expenses; and
  • adverse changes in asset quality and credit risk.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, FirstSun undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Summary Data:



As of and For The Quarter Ended

As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020











Net interest income

$

39,965

$

36,400

$

34,338

$

114,782

$

99,156

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

3,500

(1,400)

4,800

1,750

15,100

Noninterest income

28,684

32,283

42,719

94,848

109,114

Noninterest expense

54,570

56,624

54,373

166,374

149,138

Income before income taxes

10,579

13,459

17,884

41,506

44,032

Provision for income taxes

1,851

2,178

3,130

7,159

7,707

Net income

8,728

11,281

14,754

34,347

36,325











Diluted earnings per share

$

0.46

$

0.60

$

0.81

$

1.83

$

1.98

Return on average assets

0.62

%

0.82

%

1.23

%

0.85

%

1.06

%

Return on average equity

6.68

%

8.82

%

12.42

%

8.95

%

10.56

%

Net interest margin

3.01

%

2.81

%

3.03

%

3.00

%

3.08

%

Net interest margin (FTE basis)1

3.10

%

2.93

%

3.15

%

3.11

%

3.21

%

Efficiency ratio

79.49

%

82.44

%

70.56

%

79.37

%

71.61

%

Noninterest income to total revenue

41.78

%

47.00

%

55.44

%

45.25

%

52.39

%











Total assets

$

5,683,085

$

5,563,076

$

4,888,757

$

5,683,085

$

4,888,757

Total loans held-for-sale

122,217

136,999

147,624

122,217

147,624

Total loans held-for-investment

3,803,981

3,794,355

3,799,593

3,803,981

3,799,593

Total deposits

4,857,985

4,748,698

3,898,929

4,857,985

3,898,929

Total stockholders' equity

519,921

510,582

475,481

519,921

475,481

Period end loan to deposit ratio2

80.82

%

82.79

%

101.24

%

80.82

%

101.24

%

Book value per common share

28.38

27.87

25.95

28.38

25.95

Tangible book value per common share

26.10

25.57

23.60

26.10

23.60










1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

2 Loans are inclusive of loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited):



As of and For The Quarter Ended

As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020











Total interest income

$

43,261

$

40,069

$

39,160

$

125,776

$

115,810

Total interest expense

3,296

3,669

4,822

10,994

16,654

Net interest income

39,965

36,400

34,338

114,782

99,156

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

3,500

(1,400)

4,800

1,750

15,100

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses

36,465

37,800

29,538

113,032

84,056

Noninterest income:









Service charges on deposits

3,471

2,645

2,428

8,659

7,042

Credit and debit card fees

2,472

2,544

2,107

7,140

5,865

Trust and investment advisory fees

1,974

1,992

1,282

5,871

3,222

Mortgage banking income, net

20,151

22,936

35,535

68,144

89,986

Other noninterest income

616

2,166

1,367

5,034

2,999

Total noninterest income

28,684

32,283

42,719

94,848

109,114

Noninterest expense:









Salaries and benefits

36,061

38,449

37,949

113,129

101,998

Occupancy and equipment

6,643

6,527

6,365

19,867

19,251

Amortization of intangible assets

355

354

371

1,063

1,093

Merger related expenses

705

1,279



1,984

1,984

Other noninterest expenses

10,806

10,015

9,688

30,331

24,812

Total noninterest expense

54,570

56,624

54,373

166,374

149,138

Income before income taxes

10,579

13,459

17,884

41,506

44,032

Provision for income taxes

1,851

2,178

3,130

7,159

7,707

Net income

$

8,728

$

11,281

$

14,754

$

34,347

$

36,325











Earnings per share - basic

$

0.48

$

0.62

$

0.81

$

1.87

$

1.98

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.46

$

0.60

$

0.81

$

1.83

$

1.98



Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets  as of (Unaudited):

($ in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

949,541

$

840,600

$

201,978

$

160,506

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

531,395

508,975

468,586

476,986

Securities held-to-maturity

19,811

21,894

32,188

39,893

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

122,217

136,999

193,963

147,624

Loans

3,803,981

3,794,355

3,846,357

3,799,593

Allowance for loan losses

(47,868)

(42,978)

(47,766)

(42,701)

Loans, net

3,756,113

3,751,377

3,798,591

3,756,892









Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

43,971

40,844

29,144

25,805

Premises and equipment, net

54,094

54,304

56,758

59,371

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net

5,747

4,013

3,354

3,880

Goodwill

33,050

33,050

33,050

33,050

Intangible assets, net

8,605

8,959

9,667

10,059

All other assets

158,541

162,061

168,178

174,691

Total assets

$

5,683,085

$

5,563,076

$

4,995,457

$

4,888,757









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts

$

1,578,306

$

1,359,112

$

1,054,458

$

1,088,695

Interest-bearing deposit accounts:







Interest-bearing demand accounts

201,510

194,840

164,870

136,512

Savings accounts and money market accounts

2,711,417

2,746,373

2,472,965

2,221,166

NOW accounts

37,888

101,749

95,297

75,382

Certificate of deposit accounts

328,864

346,624

365,959

377,174

Total deposits

4,857,985

4,748,698

4,153,549

3,898,929









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

117,001

113,786

115,372

131,251

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000

40,000

70,411

212,994

Other borrowings

69,184

68,910

68,362

68,088

Other liabilities

78,994

81,100

101,976

102,014

Total liabilities

5,163,164

5,052,494

4,509,670

4,413,276









Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock








Common stock

2

2

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

260,864

260,516

259,363

258,780

Treasury stock

(38,148)

(38,148)

(38,148)

(38,148)

Retained earnings

289,798

281,070

255,451

244,191

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

7,405

7,142

9,119

10,656

Total stockholders' equity

519,921

510,582

485,787

475,481

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,683,085

$

5,563,076

$

4,995,457

$

4,888,757



Share Data as of and for the periods ended:



As of and for the quarter ended

As of
and for the
year ended
December 31,
2020


September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020









Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

18,321,659

18,321,659

18,320,606

18,325,630

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

18,770,681

18,761,034

18,320,606

18,475,538

Period end common shares outstanding

18,321,659

18,321,659

18,321,659

18,321,659

Book value per common share

$

28.38

$

27.87

$

25.95

$

26.51

Tangible book value per common share3

$

26.10

$

25.57

$

23.60

$

24.18










3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.


Consolidated Capital Ratios as of:



September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020









Stockholders' equity to total assets

9.15

%

9.18

%

9.72

%

9.73

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.48

%

8.49

%

8.95

%

8.92

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.19

%

8.21

%

8.53

%

8.51

%

Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio

10.32

%

10.28

%

9.87

%

9.92

%

Tier 1 risk based capital ratio

10.32

%

10.28

%

9.87

%

9.92

%

Total risk based capital ratio

12.55

%

12.44

%

12.19

%

12.21

%



Summary of Net Interest Margin:

For the three months ended:



For the three months ended

September 30, 2021

For the three months ended

June 30, 2021

For the three months ended

 September 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets

















Loans held-for-sale

$

122,007

$

986

3.23

%

$

133,592

$

1,168

3.50

%

$

125,858

$

934

2.98

%

Loans held-for-investment4

3,779,517

39,710

4.20

%

3,736,120

36,557

3.91

%

3,702,653

35,817

3.89

%

Investment securities

522,870

1,954

1.49

%

514,248

1,877

1.46

%

540,954

2,100

1.56

%

Interest-bearing cash and other assets

895,288

611

0.27

%

800,851

467

0.23

%

163,775

309

0.76

%

Total earning assets

5,319,682

43,261

3.25

%

5,184,811

40,069

3.09

%

4,533,240

39,160

3.47

%

Other assets

287,323





294,765





274,432




Total assets

$

5,607,005





$

5,479,576





$

4,807,672























Interest-bearing liabilities

















Demand and NOW deposits

$

241,488

$

139

0.23

%

$

317,651

$

285

0.36

%

$

227,118

$

280

0.50

%

Savings deposits

453,687

101

0.09

%

452,537

115

0.10

%

377,444

176

0.19

%

Money market deposits

2,264,682

1,054

0.19

%

2,233,460

1,148

0.21

%

1,841,639

1,459

0.32

%

Certificates of deposits

337,906

684

0.81

%

351,350

801

0.91

%

431,012

1,433

1.34

%

Total deposits

3,297,763

1,978

0.24

%

3,354,998

2,349

0.28

%

2,877,213

3,348

0.47

%

Repurchase agreements

120,009

13

0.04

%

144,421

18

0.05

%

138,367

23

0.07

%

Total deposits and repurchase agreements

3,417,772

1,991

0.23

%

3,499,419

2,367

0.27

%

3,015,580

3,371

0.45

%

FHLB borrowings

40,000

151

1.51

%

40,000

150

1.50

%

93,571

326

1.40

%

Other long-term borrowings

69,028

1,154

6.69

%

68,760

1,152

6.70

%

65,195

1,125

6.94

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,526,800

3,296

0.37

%

3,608,179

3,669

0.41

%

3,174,346

4,822

0.61

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,483,010





1,283,536





1,071,282




Other liabilities

74,286





76,080





86,687




Stockholders' equity

522,909





511,781





475,357




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,607,005





$

5,479,576





$

4,807,672























Net interest income


$

39,965





$

36,400





$

34,338


Net interest spread


2.88

%




2.68

%




2.86

%

Net interest margin


3.01

%




2.81

%




3.03

%

Net interest margin (on an FTE basis)5


3.10

%




2.93

%




3.15

%











4 Includes nonaccrual loans.

5 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.


For the nine months ended:



For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets











Loans held-for-sale

$

135,202

$

3,257

3.21

%

$

114,919

$

2,778

3.22

%

Loans held-for-investment6

3,761,029

115,423

4.09

%

3,433,533

103,699

4.03

%

Investment securities

511,757

5,646

1.47

%

571,605

8,238

1.92

%

Interest-bearing cash and other assets

693,833

1,450

0.28

%

166,663

1,095

0.88

%

Total earning assets

5,101,821

125,776

3.29

%

4,286,720

115,810

3.60

%

Other assets

287,500





278,318




Total assets

$

5,389,321





$

4,565,038

















Interest-bearing liabilities











Demand and NOW deposits

$

271,955

$

636

0.31

%

$

203,918

$

802

0.52

%

Savings deposits

454,371

363

0.11

%

356,540

563

0.21

%

Money market deposits

2,183,473

3,305

0.20

%

1,763,061

5,338

0.40

%

Certificates of deposits

350,217

2,427

0.92

%

527,279

6,178

1.56

%

Total deposits

3,260,016

6,731

0.28

%

2,850,798

12,881

0.60

%

Repurchase agreements

131,444

49

0.05

%

110,411

139

0.17

%

Total deposits and repurchase agreements

3,391,460

6,780

0.27

%

2,961,209

13,020

0.59

%

FHLB borrowings

43,379

758

2.33

%

89,418

1,353

2.02

%

Other long-term borrowings

68,787

3,456

6.70

%

45,282

2,281

6.72

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,503,626

10,994

0.42

%

3,095,909

16,654

0.72

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,295,984





930,438




Other liabilities

77,878





79,959




Stockholders' equity

511,833





458,732




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,389,321





$

4,565,038

















Net interest income


$

114,782





$

99,156


Net interest spread


2.87

%




2.88

%

Net interest margin


3.00

%




3.08

%

Net interest margin (on an FTE basis)7


3.11

%




3.21

%











6 Includes nonaccrual loans.

7 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.


Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30, 
2021

September 30,

2021

vs

June 30,

2021

% change

September 30,
2020

September 30,

 2021

vs

September 30,

2020

% change











Commercial

$

2,222,261

$

2,211,084

0.5

%

$

2,072,380

7.2

%

Commercial real estate

1,137,820

1,124,131

1.2

%

1,171,020

(2.8)

%

Residential real estate

425,927

444,491

(4.2)

%

539,543

(21.1)

%

Consumer

17,973

14,649

22.7

%

16,650

7.9

%

Total loans held-for-investment

$

3,803,981

$

3,794,355

0.3

%

$

3,799,593

0.1

%



Asset Quality:



As of and for the three months ended

As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020











Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(1,390)

$

2,836

$

(5)

$

1,648

$

945

Allowance for loan losses

$

47,868

$

42,978

$

42,701

$

47,868

$

42,701

Nonperforming loans, including loans 90 days past due and still accruing

$

30,303

$

43,423

$

26,632

$

30,303

$

26,632

Nonperforming assets

$

36,050

$

47,436

$

30,512

$

36,050

$

30,512

Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

(0.15)

%

0.30

%

%

0.06

%

0.04

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding

1.26

%

1.13

%

1.12

%

1.26

%

1.12

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans

1.30

%

1.20

%

1.22

%

1.30

%

1.22

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans


157.96

%

98.98

%

160.34

%

157.96

%

160.34

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.81

%

1.16

%

0.71

%

0.81

%

0.71

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.63

%

0.85

%

0.61

%

0.63

%

0.61

%
























Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per common share:

Tangible stockholders' equity as of:

($ in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020









Total stockholders'' equity (GAAP)

$

519,921

$

510,582

$

485,787

$

475,481

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets







Goodwill

(33,050)

(33,050)

(33,050)

(33,050)

Other intangible assets

(8,605)

(8,959)

(9,667)

(10,059)

Total tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

478,266

$

468,573

$

443,070

$

432,372


Tangible assets as of:

($ in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020









Total assets (GAAP)

$

5,683,085

$

5,563,076

$

4,995,457

$

4,888,757

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets







Goodwill

(33,050)

(33,050)

(33,050)

(33,050)

Other intangible assets

(8,605)

(8,959)

(9,667)

(10,059)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

5,641,430

$

5,521,067

$

4,952,740

$

4,845,648


Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as of:



September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020









Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)

9.15

%

9.18

%

9.72

%

9.73

%

Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets

(0.67)

%

(0.69)

%

(0.77)

%

(0.81)

%

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.48

%

8.49

%

8.95

%

8.92

%


Tangible book value per common share as of:

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020









Stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

519,921

$

510,582

$

485,787

$

475,481

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

478,266

$

468,573

$

443,070

$

432,372

Total common shares outstanding

18,321,659

18,321,659

18,321,659

18,321,659

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

28.38

$

27.87

$

26.51

$

25.95

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

26.10

$

25.57

$

24.18

$

23.60


Total loans excluding PPP loans and allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans as of:

($ in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020









Total loans (GAAP)

$

3,803,981

$

3,794,355

$

3,846,357

$

3,799,593

Less: PPP loans

(113,366)

(202,755)

(251,101)

(301,692)

Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$

3,690,615

$

3,591,600

$

3,595,256

$

3,497,901









Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP)

1.26

%

1.13

%

1.24

%

1.12

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.30

%

1.20

%

1.33

%

1.22

%


Fully tax equivalent (FTE) net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis:



As of and For The Quarter Ended

As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020











Net interest income (GAAP)

$

39,965

$

36,400

$

34,338

$

114,782

$

99,156

Gross income effect of tax exempt income

924

1,704

1,664

4,419

4,706

FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)

$

40,889

$

38,104

$

36,002

$

119,201

$

103,862











Average earning assets

$

5,319,682

$

5,184,811

$

4,533,240

$

5,101,821

$

4,286,720

Net interest margin

3.01

%

2.81

%

3.03

%

3.00

%

3.08

%

Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP)

3.10

%

2.93

%

3.15

%

3.11

%

3.21

%

