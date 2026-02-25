Firstup Elevates the Employee Experience with Advanced Personalization in Latest Platform Release

New Custom Homepage capabilities, priority content controls, and self-service data tools help organizations deliver relevant experiences that drive employee action

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , the pioneer of intelligent communication and engagement platforms for the workforce, today announced its latest product release featuring significant enhancements to personalization, content prioritization, and self-service capabilities. Building on last quarter's launch of Audience Block Targeting , the new release extends personalization across the entire employee experience, from web and mobile homepage to feed and analytics.

"Personalization isn't just a core building block of our platform. It's the foundation for driving real business outcomes for our customers," said Bill Schuh, CEO of Firstup. "When their employees see content and resources that are directly relevant to them, through the channel that is optimal for them, they engage at up to 3x baseline rates and take actions that lead to results. This release helps our customers deliver that kind of relevance and impact at scale."

Personalized Digital Experiences at Scale

The centerpiece of this release is a major expansion to Custom Homepage, enabling organizations to deliver precision-targeted experiences for every employee:

Personalized Homepages by audiences allow organizations to create distinct homepage experiences for different employee audiences, by role, location, tenure, and more, so every employee sees the content and resources most relevant to them.

allow organizations to create distinct homepage experiences for different employee audiences, by role, location, tenure, and more, so every employee sees the content and resources most relevant to them. Mobile enhancements bring the complete Custom Homepage experience to iOS and Android with device-optimized image banners, so employees get the same benefits no matter where they engage, taking our industry-leading mobile experience to the next level.

bring the complete Custom Homepage experience to iOS and Android with device-optimized image banners, so employees get the same benefits no matter where they engage, taking our industry-leading mobile experience to the next level. Prioritization logic uses drag-and-drop ordering to ensure employees see their highest-priority page.

uses drag-and-drop ordering to ensure employees see their highest-priority page. Content stacking and filtering enable grouping multiple topics into single modules with controls over content visibility.

When combined with Knowledge Hubs for centralized policies, resources, and key initiatives, and Shortcuts for quick access to essential systems and actions, Custom Homepage enables a layered personalization strategy that tailors every element of the employee experience to specific audiences.

Importantly, these capabilities require no code, no SDK, no IT involvement to implement. Business teams can build audience-targeted homepage experiences in minutes.

Precision Content Targeting

The release also introduces Focused Content, giving communicators new precision in content delivery:

Focused Content enables the organization to target specific audiences, even subsets, within existing topics. Simplify topic structure by including multiple audiences within a single topic. Reduce organizational complexity while increasing content relevance.

Expanded Analytics and Self-Service

Building on last quarter's Direct Data Export enhancements, this release continues expanding data accessibility and self-service capabilities:

UKG Pro Integration Insights provides deeper usage metrics for actions taken with the UKG integration.

provides deeper usage metrics for actions taken with the UKG integration. Direct Data Export Self-Service enables customers to configure and manage automated exports independently.

"This latest release is the next step in our personalization strategy," said Cheryl Chavez, CPO of Firstup. "We're giving our customers real precision in how they reach their employees. Audience-targeted homepages, content delivery to specific segments of employees, and self-service data exports. These are all powerful enhancements that help boost employee productivity and drive real business outcomes."

All new features are available today. For more information, visit the Firstup blog .

