Firstup Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup, the leading platform for intelligent workforce communication and engagement, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions (IPS) for the third consecutive year.

Enterprises around the world rely on Firstup as their employee intranet – one that doesn't stop at publishing content, but actively drives employees to action. The platform provides a unified hub where communication, tools, and resources come together so that leadership can drive stronger alignment and outcomes while providing employees with the information they need to act quickly and confidently.

"We believe this Gartner recognition validates our vision to move intranets beyond content management and into workforce engagement and activation," said Bill Schuh, CEO of Firstup. "Our customers want measurable outcomes – completed trainings, faster acknowledgment and implementation of critical initiatives, and higher employee alignment – not just content metrics. That's where Firstup stands apart."

Gartner recognized Firstup for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Extending beyond traditional intranet capabilities, Firstup features include:

Intelligent Communication Delivery : Combines unified employee profiles with segmentation, channel optimization, and behavioral data to deliver the right message to the right person, whether by email, mobile, or web.

: Combines unified employee profiles with segmentation, channel optimization, and behavioral data to deliver the right message to the right person, whether by email, mobile, or web. Journey Orchestration : A no-code builder enables automated, multi-step campaigns with triggers, decision splits, and exit criteria that guide employees through onboarding, policy rollouts, or organizational change, ensuring faster adoption and consistency at scale.

: A no-code builder enables automated, multi-step campaigns with triggers, decision splits, and exit criteria that guide employees through onboarding, policy rollouts, or organizational change, ensuring faster adoption and consistency at scale. Unified Access to Systems & Resources : Integrates with HR, IT, and productivity systems to bring key tasks and information into one hub. Employees can quickly find what they need and jump directly into connected systems to take action without wasting time across multiple portals.

: Integrates with HR, IT, and productivity systems to bring key tasks and information into one hub. Employees can quickly find what they need and jump directly into connected systems to take action without wasting time across multiple portals. Engagement Intelligence: Provides dashboards and journey analytics that go beyond clicks, tracking acknowledgments, completions, and adoption rates so leaders can measure real business impact.

"Firstup is trusted by customers with some of the world's most complex and distributed workforces in industries ranging from aviation and healthcare to manufacturing and energy. Our platform doesn't just deliver information; it orchestrates engagement and action at scale. By connecting every employee, personalizing communications, and driving adoption of key initiatives, we help our customers turn strategy into execution and measurable business results," added Schuh.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, By Mike Gotta et al., 6 October 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Firstup

Firstup's mission is to improve the employee experience at every moment that matters, in service of outstanding business results. As the leading intelligent communication platform, Firstup connects organizations with their entire workforce—from desk workers to the frontline —through personalized communications that drive action and outcomes. With AI-powered orchestration, Firstup enables what was previously impossible: delivering real-time, contextualized communications at scale, tailored to each employee's unique role and needs at the exact moment of relevance. Trusted by global brands including Boeing, Colgate-Palmolive, Dow, Providence, Tesco, and Toyota, Firstup empowers millions of employees to be more informed, engaged, and productive. Learn more at firstup.io.

SOURCE Firstup