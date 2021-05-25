FirstView Financial Announces Launch of New Website

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstView Financial (FirstView), a premier provider of fintech solutions, announced today the launch of a new corporate website. The new website was designed with an emphasis on an enhanced visitor experience and includes a more modern design, streamlined navigation, additional functionality, and the improved ability to view the company's innovative payment capabilities. The launch is part of a broad brand refresh supporting FirstView's recent growth and emergence as a leader in the payment solutions industry.

"Our new website is a key component in communicating our mission of delivering convenience, transparency and control of digital payments for companies and people transacting in complex markets," said Bob Raffo, president and CEO of FirstView. "We are passionate about innovative fintech solutions that meet the needs of the customers and consumers we serve. It's imperative for our brand to reflect and promote our company values and vision while clearly demonstrating our emergence as a thought leader in the fintech industry."

FirstView's new website will be updated on a regular basis with industry updates, client resources, corporate news and other valuable insights and information. Visit FirstViewFinancial.com to visit the new website and learn more about the company's innovative fintech solutions.

About Firstview, LLC Based in Atlanta, Georgia, FirstView is an innovative fintech solutions provider excelling at making the process of receiving and sending digital payments simple, seamless and near real-time. The company provides advanced fintech solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers and health care providers, enabling them to deliver enhanced patient services through innovative digital payment processing. FirstView also partners with consumer finance companies to streamline payments and remittances through its comprehensive suite of digital payment services and industry-leading, omni-channel and real-time transaction programs. For more information, visit www.firstviewfinancial.com.

