FirstVitals Health and Wellness Goes Live with Human API to Power Safe Inter-Island Hawaii Travel Using Secure COVID Test and Vaccine Data

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Human API, the digital health data platform company that connects consumers' health data to companies they trust, announced a new customer in FirstVitals Health and Wellness, the healthcare service organization enabling safe inter-island Hawaii travel.

FirstVitals Health and Wellness has built a solution that makes it easy for inter-island travelers in Hawaii to securely and digitally verify their COVID vaccination status. With Human API's vast healthcare provider network embedded, FirstVitals Health and Wellness customers can now enjoy an easy, trusted verification experience that allows them to connect and share their COVID data to verify their health status when traveling between Hawaiian islands or returning to work spaces.

Human API's health data platform gives people a simple, secure, and transparent way to authorize the sharing of their health data, and is powering emerging COVID screening solutions that are helping organizations, governments, businesses and people return safely to normal operating capacities.

"We value the collaboration in working with Human API in providing connectivity to electronic health records for the verification and authentication of COVID-19 health data," said Ernie Lee, CEO of VAXCheck, a service of FirstVitals Health and Wellness. "Organizations rely on us for verifying health data integrity and Human API enables authenticated access to their connected data sources, providing a seamless way for consumers to share their vaccination records and lab results. This creates a trusted verification experience for travelers, customers and employees to provide their health status when it is required for access."

As the U.S. reopens, emerging digital solutions are enabling people to access and use their digital health data to verify health status and safely return to normal living. FirstVitals Health and Wellness is also actively partnering with employer organizations and local government agencies to scale the adoption of the company's health screening technology to maintain safe reopening of businesses.

"Authenticated health information screening is critical to maintaining safe travel and shared spaces going forward," said Andrei Pop, CEO of Human API. "Our platform was built to enable consumers to access and use their health data in meaningful ways, and we're very excited to be working with FirstVitals Health and Wellness to restore tourism in Hawaii and ensure people can safely travel and work again."

About Human API



Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers a simple way to securely and privately access and share their health data with companies they trust. The company has built the modern transaction layer for digital health data; a platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from a rapidly-growing network of hospitals, HIEs, EHR data partners, pharmacies, labs, wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API reaches 270M Americans and empowers enterprises such as insurance and health plans, corporate wellness, digital therapeutics, clinical research organizations, and digital health companies to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For more information, visit www.humanapi.co.

About FirstVitals Health and Wellness



FirstVitals Health and Wellness Inc is a leading provider of software and services to facilitate Patient Centric Longitudinal Care Plans for Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management. We achieve the CMS' Triple Aim by improving patient care, reducing healthcare costs and encouraging healthier lifestyles by implementing integrated care delivery teams.

FirstVitals serves as a centralized hub with spokes to physician practices, insurance companies, and patients through health IT support services, integrating electronic clinical medical records with claims data for improved self-management of one's health.

VAXCheck, a service of FirstVitals Health and Wellness Inc.

For more information, visit http://www.firstvitals.com/.

