FirstWorks And Rhode Island Day Of Portugal Join Loud-Hailer's Providence2GO

PVDFest, the city's signature art festival, returns for the fourth year from June 7-10th, hosted by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the City of Providence's Department of Art, Culture + Tourism and founding creative partner FirstWorks. Providence's world-renowned art, culture and culinary communities join forces with artists from across the country and globe to deliver a once-in-a lifetime experience. Live music, dance, food, and visual art installations transform the city in a four-day, multi-arts take-over of public spaces, parks, and outdoor stages in the heart of Providence.

"Day of Portugal" is an annual holiday celebrated on June 10th in every corner of the Portuguese-speaking world, which commemorates the death of the revered Portuguese poet, Luís Vaz de Camões in 1580. Camões is best known for his epic poem, Os Lusíadas, which is a tribute to the golden age of Portugal's maritime exploration and discoveries. This year's 41st Celebration of RI Day of Portugal will take place concurrently with PVDFest.

The Portuguese Heritage Festival on June 9th and 10th will showcase delicious Portuguese food, traditional folkloric music and dance, and live popular entertainment. A special Portuguese sponsored basin WaterFire with torch procession is scheduled to coincide with the prestigious visit of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of Portugal.

Users can use the Discover feature on Providence2GO to locate engagement points throughout the downtown area, where they can receive information about performers, exhibits and whatever else is happening around them with one simple tap. There is no need to do searches or use multiple apps to get hyperlocal information. This frictionless experience is powered by Loud-Hailer's proprietary, patent pending, groundbreaking experiential technology. Information is organized into different channels, with information about PVDFest under the FirstWorks channel and information about RI Day of Portugal under the RIDOP channel. Moreover, Providence2GO can be used to learn more about Providence and see what makes the city so uniquely special. Users just need to be logged into the Providence2GO app and have their Bluetooth turned on to experience everything the platform has to offer.

"As Rhode Island's premiere performing arts curator, FirstWorks is excited to pilot Loud-Hailer's innovative technology at select stages during the upcoming PVDFest and during their fall Artistic Icons Series. Providence2Go has the potential to enrich the festival-goer's experience and improve recognition for performing artists," stated Kathleen Pletcher, FirstWorks executive artistic director. "Providence2Go also supports FirstWorks' vision to utilize technology to engage audiences and deepen knowledge about live arts performances. Together, we look forward to fostering new ways to participate with live arts during what promises to be the most amazing PVDFest yet."

"Providence2GO gives RI Day of Portugal organization the opportunity to create a better experience to everyone coming to Providence to enjoy the Day of Portugal festivities, a showcase gathering of the Portuguese community to celebrate the history, culture and language of the country with live entertainment, traditional dance and food from local Portuguese restaurants," said Maria João "M.J." Martins, RI DOP Public Relations. "We can now promote and welcome a larger and new audience to a series of events that we organize during the calendar year that promote the Portuguese heritage and culture."

"We are so excited to partner with FirstWorks and RI Day of Portugal to provide them with cutting edge experiential technology to enhance the experience of attendees," said Jack Chen, CEO of Loud-Hailer. "Providence2GO's multi-channel format means that everyone can use one app to experience and engage with the city, rather than having to download multiple apps. This also helps local organizations save resources by having their own identity within a channel without having to pay for their own app."

To learn more about the art and exhibits at PVDFest and the performances and celebrations at RI Day of Portugal, download the Providence2Go App here. For information on Loud-Hailer's revolutionary experiential technology, please visit: https://experience2go.com.

About Loud-Hailer, Inc.: Loud-Hailer® is a digital technology start-up based in New York's Hudson Valley that uses proven and proprietary technology in revolutionary ways. From its inception, Loud-Hailer has focused on using its technology to provide frictionless experiences. The applications of its technology are vast: proximity advertising, offline payments, hyperlocal engagement and in real life analytics.

About FirstWorks: FirstWorks is a non-profit based in Providence, R.I., dedicated to connecting art with audiences. Since 2004, FirstWorks' signature strengths - sustained partnerships and innovative strategies - have propelled their growth as the only First Night festival in the country to become a year-round arts organization. Their season includes The Artistic Icons Series, The Frontier Series and Arts Learning benefiting over 4,000 low-income students across Rhode Island. The FirstWorks engagement practice is hailed as a "national model" for developing new audiences with world-class artists having connected Rhode Island audiences with new works by Yo-Yo Ma, Urban Bush Women and Paul Taylor Dance Company. FirstWorks is honored to partner with the City of Providence. Since the 2012 FirstWorks Festival on the Plaza, FirstWorks and the Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism have been awarded three prestigious "Our Town" grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. Learn more at First-Works.org.

About RI Day of Portugal: Day of Portugal and Portuguese Heritage in RI, Inc. (DBA RI Day of Portugal) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Providence. The purpose of our organization is:

to celebrate the holiday, Dia de Portugal , de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas

(Day of Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities), in the State of Rhode Island ;

, de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas (Day of Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities), in the ; to preserve the traditions of the Portuguese culture for future generations;

to promote the contribution of the Portuguese people, language and culture to the rich fabric of the State of Rhode Island .

RI DOP organizes and supports several events in the State of Rhode Island during the year to celebrate the Portuguese culture, music and arts, language and food – http://www.ridayofportugal.org

The Day of Portugal and Portuguese Heritage in RI, Inc. has established a scholarship fund to assist deserving local Portuguese-American students achieve their post-secondary education goals. Six scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to college students of Portuguese ancestry who applied and demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to completing an approved course of study - https://www.ridayofportugal.org/scholarships.

