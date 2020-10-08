Firth Jewelers Teams Up with Rembrandt Charms to Support Local Heroes

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firth Jewelers has teamed up with Rembrandt Charms to give away several sterling silver charm bracelets to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, NY and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in Niagara Falls, NY. The bracelets will be given to front-line workers and other heroes at the hospital in appreciation for their selfless dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We needed to thank the Covid-19 heroes in our community," states Thomas Laurrie, Manager, Firth Jewelers. "Rembrandt Charms offered us the perfect opportunity to recognize some of our local heroes who have been invaluable during this pandemic. We thank Rembrandt for enabling us to show our support and gratitude to these well-deserving individuals."

"We reached out to Firth Jewelers, a well-known and respected jeweler in Niagara Falls, NY," states Eric Lux, Vice President, Rembrandt Charms. "They were eager to partner with us to give back to some of the heroes at both these facilities. We will be donating the charm bracelets for them to present to the hospitals. We all want to thank the many heroes out there. During the coming weeks, we will be teaming up with other prominent jewelers across the country to give back to their communities as well."

Rembrandt's Covid-19 Charm Collection was created in response to countless requests from charm collectors who wanted specific Covid-19 charms to add to their bracelets, or to give to their loved ones and to heroes in their communities. Rembrandt's Covid-19 charms are flying off the shelves! Whether it's for medical professionals, first responders, essential workers, new graduates and others, these charms hold special meaning to charm collectors.

CONTACT: Tom Laurrie

Firth Jewelers

716-297-2210

[email protected]

SOURCE Firth Jewelers