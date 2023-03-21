FIS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Fidelity National common stock between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2023





CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the integration of the Company's acquisition, Worldpay, Inc. ("Worldpay"), was not ahead of schedule; (2) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the class period; (3) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Fidelity National you have until May 5, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



For additional information about the FIS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm