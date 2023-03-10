FIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fidelity National Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Fidelity National common stock between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the integration of the Company's acquisition, Worldpay, Inc. ("Worldpay"), was not ahead of schedule; (2) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the class period; (3) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

