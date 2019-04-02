FISBA Exhibiting Molded Optics VIS-LWIR at SPIE DCS

FISBA provides customized design and manufacturing for a variety of precision molded optics, VIS-LWIR and manufacturing capabilities from prototype to high quantity serial production. FISBA's expertise includes production of double sided aspheres, off axis aspheres, acylindrical lens arrays, diffractives and free form optics. Production of FISBA's infrared optics takes place in Tucson, Arizona, at an AS9100 certified and ITAR compliant facility.

Our team of experts will be on hand at DCS Booth 546 to answer your questions and help find the best solution to make your application a success. Make an appointment at this event.

About FISBA

Since 1957, FISBA has been supplying photonics customers the widest array of design and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. Our highly specialized teams meet the complex and regulated demands of the Life Science, Defense and Aerospace, Industrial Production and Materials Processing markets, enabling the world's leading brands to fulfill their market potential. FISBA's customer focused services range from ideation to device development support, engineering, supply chain optimization, to device assembly operations, all at our purpose-built facilities that support stringent market requirements while protecting our customers' intellectual property. FISBA operates from locations in Switzerland, Germany and the USA.

Media Contact

Birgit Rauch

Head of Corporate Marketing Communication

media@fisba.com

www.fisba.com

SOURCE FISBA

Related Links

http://www.fisba.com

