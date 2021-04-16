FiscalNote Announces Appointment Of Three New Members To Its Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote , a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, announces it has appointed Key Compton, Anna Sedgley, and Conrad Yiu to its Board of Directors.

"As we continue to expand the reach of our products and services to a diversifying set of clients across industries and geographies, these new Directors will bring a wealth of experience spanning entrepreneurship at its earliest stages all the way through overseeing global corporate operations," said FiscalNote founder and CEO, Tim Hwang. "Their skills and backgrounds complement those of our current Directors, and I look forward to relying on their perspectives to help drive our corporate strategy and operational execution going forward."

Compton, Sedgley, and Yiu join FiscalNote founders Hwang (chairperson) and Gerald Yao on the Board of Directors. Other Board members include Michael Callahan, Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.), Keith Nilsson, and Brandon Sweeney. Sedgley is tapped to lead the company's Audit Committee.

Earlier this year, FiscalNote announced that it had acquired AI-enabled transcription and alternative data company FactSquared, as well as UK-based Oxford Analytica, a renowned geo-political intelligence and advisory firm. With a strong belief in pairing relied-upon, advanced technology with novel human-generated intelligence and insight, FiscalNote continues to lead the way in providing trusted solutions and services to help organizations manage their most important policy issues.

Key Compton is Co-Founder and Managing Director at GPO Fund, which invests in visionary founders who are disrupting industries and helping accelerate global growth. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President for LivePerson, Inc. and President of Data and Distribution for AddThis, Inc. (acquired by Oracle Corporation) where he led data strategy, sales and product development. Prior to AddThis, he co-founded and led multiple companies, including XGraph, Inc. (a data science firm), Solbright, Inc. (an advertising business systems firm), Mimeo.com, Inc. (a document technology, print distribution and services firm), and SoundSpectrum, Inc. (creator of the iTunes music visualizer). Compton earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and graduate degrees from the Columbia Business School and London Business School.

Anna Sedgley is the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer for Bauer Media Group, a privately held company generating €2.3 billion in annual revenue from print and online publishing, radio and online comparison portals, as well as sales and marketing solutions for SME. Most recently, she headed up the Customer Finance and Advisory Board at Afiniti, a company that uses artificial intelligence to identify subtle and valuable patterns of human interaction in order to pair individuals on the basis of behavior. Previously, Sedgley worked at Dow Jones from 2009 to 2018, a News Corporation company and publisher of the Wall Street Journal, having served as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Sedgley joined Dow Jones after 10 years at the Sky Group in London (purchased from 21st Century Fox by Comcast in 2018). She began her career as a Chartered Accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London. Sedgley is a Law and Commerce graduate from the University of Adelaide, Australia.

Conrad Yiu is a co-founder and Partner of AS1 Growth Partners, a private multi-family investment office based in Sydney, Australia and has over 25 years of commercial and advisory experience with a focus on investing in, acquiring, and building high growth businesses in the consumer and technology sectors.

He co-founded investment firm ArdenPoint, as well as Temple & Webster, Australia's largest online retailer in the homewares & furniture category, taking the business from inception to a ~$1 billion market cap company listed on the ASX, where he remains a Non-Executive Director. Yiu also worked as Director of Corporate Development with the digital division of Newscorp Australia (formerly News Digital Media), co-founded and was Director of a London-based mobile technology company, and early in his career, served as a Manager at Arthur Andersen.

An entrepreneur who has managed over 30 investments across the technology, e-commerce and media sectors, Yiu holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales and an MBA from the University of Cambridge. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is the premier information services company focused on global policy and market intelligence. By combining AI technology, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity.

Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers more than 5,000 clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contact: Annie Parker, 714-488-9548, [email protected]

SOURCE FiscalNote

Related Links

https://fiscalnote.com

