FiscalNote Announces Two Strategic Acquisitions

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote , a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, announces it has acquired two firms to further expand its capabilities and global presence. The acquired companies are: Fireside , a Washington, DC-based provider of SaaS constituent management workflow tools leveraged by the US Congress and TimeBase , an Australia-based company that provides legislative research and tracking tools that help organizations understand and keep up to date with Australian legislation.

Together, these acquisitions complement FiscalNote's existing comprehensive set of solutions, which include policy monitoring, analysis and intelligence, and grassroots and advocacy tools.

"Every day, the legal, policy, and regulatory environment around the world grows more complex, and FiscalNote is uniquely situated to help people and organizations understand that complexity," said FiscalNote founder and CEO Tim Hwang. "What most excites me about Fireside and Timebase is that each strengthens us in a different way: TimeBase expands the breadth of global jurisdictions we cover and Fireside literally delivers on our mission of connecting people and organizations to government by providing the tools Congress uses to communicate with constituents."

Additional information about FiscalNote's acquisition of Fireside can be found here , as well as more information regarding the acquisition of TimeBase here .

These acquisitions are the latest in a series announced this year by FiscalNote, as the company continues to strengthen and expand its suite of solutions designed to help organizations navigate the policy landscape. Earlier this year, FiscalNote announced that it had acquired UK-based Oxford Analytica , a leading geopolitical intelligence and advisory company, as well as FactSquared , an AI-enabled data company specializing in analyzing and transcribing comments made by public figures. With a strong belief in pairing advanced technology with human-generated intelligence and insight, FiscalNote is leading the way in providing trusted solutions to help organizations manage their most important policy issues.

About Fireside:

Fireside 's product suite amplifies constituent voices efficiently with tools built for the Congressional ecosystem. By integrating CRM, newsletter, and websites, they've brought the government to constituent living rooms—like FDR with his "Fireside Chats"—and made sure data can be leveraged across all channels with ease. Rising mail volume between lawmakers and their constituencies means tools should keep evolving. Fireside strives to solve today's and tomorrow's problems through development and partnerships with fellow civic tech innovators.

About TimeBase:

TimeBase has been the relied upon source for Australian legislative information for more than two decades by equipping customers with the tools and information necessary to navigate the complex and dynamic legal and regulatory landscape in Australia.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is the premier information services company focused on global policy and market intelligence. By combining AI technology, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity.

Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers more than 5,000 clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

