The PFBC is the only entity within Pennsylvania eligible to apply to the USFWS for funding under the CVA program and is looking for interested partners to utilize these funds. CVA funds are available to both public and private entities that meet program requirements. Reimbursements occur only after final inspection and approval of the project by PFBC staff.

The Grant will reimburse recipients for up to 75 percent of the installation cost of pumpout and dump stations, including the cost of new equipment, or the renovation or upgrading of existing equipment, as well as necessary pumps, piping, fitting, lift stations, on-site holding tanks, pier or dock modifications, signs, permits and other miscellaneous equipment needed for a complete and efficient station. Grant recipients must provide a minimum 25 percent grant match and guarantee to keep the facility operated, maintained and accessible to the public for the full useful life of the station.

For more information about the Clean Vessel Act grant program, please contact the CVA coordinator at 717.346.8196 or visit http://www.fishandboat.com/Transact/Grants/Pages/PumpoutGrantProgram.aspx

Media Contact:

Scott W. Bollinger, Statewide Public Access Program Manager

717.346.8196 or scbollinge@pa.gov

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--boat-commission-seeks-applicants-for-clean-vessel-act-grant-program-300667920.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

Related Links

http://www.fishandboat.com

