Fish & Richardson Adds Distinguished Intellectual Property and Patent Litigator Esha Bandyopadhyay to Silicon Valley Team

She has represented clients involved a varied range of technologies including medical methods and devices (spinal fusion and atrial fibrillation devices), computer software (antivirus and encryption), computer hardware (laptops, handheld devices and computer mice) and consumer products. She also has substantial experience in trade secret disputes and has litigated copyright, trademark, Internet, and false advertising matters in courts across the nation.

Bandyopadhyay has effectively tried and managed complex, technology-related matters through all phases of litigation, successfully obtaining patent-invalidity verdicts and jury verdicts in the millions while also recovering millions of dollars in damages awards and settlements for clients.

"Esha's extensive background in multiple technologies, combined with her winning litigation record, further strengthens our position as the market leader in IP litigation," said Kurt Glitzenstein, Fish's Litigation Practice Group Leader. "We are pleased and honored that she chose to join the Fish team."

Bandyopadhyay most recently was a partner at Winston & Strawn. She was formerly a partner at Kirkland & Ellis.

Bandyopadhyay's patent case successes in federal district courts and the International Trade Commission have landed her in the Northern California "Super Lawyers" publication every year since 2007. She was also recently named to the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2018 Women of Influence list and a Woman of Achievement by Legal Momentum, a national nonprofit seeking justice for women and girls by advancing equity in education, the workplace and courts.

She is highly active in Bay Area professional organizations advancing and connecting women and minorities in both technology and law, including the Silicon Valley IP Lawyers Association, Women's IP Lawyers Association, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, South Asian Bar Association and ChIPs. Recently, she was appointed to the Board of Directors of Legal Momentum.

Bandyopadhyay also devotes her time to various area nonprofits, serving on the Board of Directors of World Arts West — an organization promoting world dance and music — and on the St. Francis Foundation's Host Committee, which provides philanthropic support to Saint Francis Memorial Hospital. She is the Social Media Chair for the Golden Gate Mothers Group, an organization for Bay Area moms, run by Bay Area moms.

At just 18 years old, Bandyopadhyay received her B.A. in economics from University of California, San Diego in 1996 — becoming the youngest graduate in the university's history. She went on to receive her J.D. from University of California, Berkeley School of Law in 2000.

