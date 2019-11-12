Fish & Richardson Adds Former Microsoft In-House Counsel Jenifer deWolf Paine as Of Counsel in New York

Before joining Fish, Paine was in-house counsel in the trademark group at Microsoft, where she was responsible for all aspects of trademarks for the company's most high-profile and consumer-facing brands, including Xbox, Minecraft, Surface, and Windows. Before Microsoft, Paine was Senior Counsel at Proskauer Rose, supporting the entire firm on copyright and trademark matters.

"We are always looking for top talent to add to our bench of seasoned trademark and copyright lawyers," said Cindy Walden, Trademark and Copyright Practice Group Leader at Fish. "Jenifer is highly regarded for her practical and business-minded approach to clients' problems. She also has deep expertise in global clearance strategies related to significant product launches, which will be incredibly valuable to our clients worldwide. We are thrilled to have her join our team."

In addition to Microsoft, Paine's clients have ranged from startups to Fortune 500 companies and included record labels, artists, public figures, authors, clothing designers, real estate developers, hotel operators, and financial institutions, as well as companies spanning the publishing, music publishing, apparel, spirits, film, software, media, consumer products, hospitality, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Paine currently serves on the International Trademark Association's Amicus committee. While in private practice, she was frequently named a "Recommended Individual" by World Trademark Review. Paine received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and her B.A. from Boston University.

Earlier this year, Fish was named a top national trademark law firm for the ninth consecutive year by World Trademark Review 1000. As part of the world's premier intellectual property (IP) law firm, Fish's Trademark and Copyright practice offers the resources of a global IP leader, the expertise of a boutique, and the personal service that comes with a local presence. Fish provides a full range of global trademark services through its 13 offices in the U.S., Europe, and China, including trademark counseling and prosecution, enforcement and litigation, licensing agreements and due diligence, and advertising counsel. Clients range from emerging companies to Fortune 500 corporations across a number of industries, including computer hardware and software, consumer products, life sciences, financial services, and the internet.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

