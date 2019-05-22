Fish & Richardson Announces 32 Attorneys Named "IP Stars" by Managing Intellectual Property Magazine

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson today announced that 32 of its attorneys have been recognized as "IP Stars" by Managing Intellectual Property (MIP) magazine. The IP Stars USA list highlights the country's leading intellectual property attorneys who have been highly recommended by their peers and clients.

In addition, four principals – Juanita Brooks, Dr. Janis Fraser, Dr. Teresa Lavoie, and Dorothy Whelan – were named to the "Top 250 Women in IP" list, which "recognizes female practitioners in private practice who have performed exceptionally for their clients and firms in the past year."

The 32 Fish attorneys named "IP Stars" include:

Gwilym Attwell (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) James Babineau (Patent and Trademark, Texas )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Edmond Bannon (Patent and Trademark, New York )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Keith Barritt (Trademark, Washington, D.C. )

(Trademark, ) Gregory Booker (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) Juanita Brooks (Patent and Trademark, California )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Ruffin Cordell (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

) Ahmed J. Davis (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Sean Dean , Ph.D. (Patent, Massachusetts )

, Ph.D. (Patent, ) John Dragseth (Patent, Minnesota )

(Patent, ) Janis Fraser , Ph.D. (Patent, Massachusetts )

, Ph.D. (Patent, ) Todd Garcia , Ph.D. (Patent, Massachusetts )

, Ph.D. (Patent, ) Kurt Glitzenstein (Patent, Massachusetts )

(Patent, ) Lisa Greenwald-Swire (Trademark, California )

(Trademark, ) John Hayden (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Danielle (DJ) Healey (Patent, Texas )

) Martina Tyreus Hufnal (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) Thad Kodish (Patent, Georgia )

(Patent, ) Teresa Lavoie , Ph.D. (Patent, California and Minnesota )

, Ph.D. (Patent, and ) Terry Mahn (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Christopher Marchese (Patent and Trademark, California )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Kristen McCallion (Trademark, New York )

(Trademark, ) Douglas McCann (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) Michael McKeon (Patent, New York and Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, and ) Wes Musselman (Patent, Texas )

(Patent, ) John Phillips (Patent, California and Nevada )

(Patent, and ) Karl Renner (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Frank Scherkenbach (Patent and Trademark, Massachusetts ; Patent, California )

(Patent and Trademark, ; Patent, ) Jonathan Singer (Patent, California and Minnesota )

(Patent, and ) Robert Sullivan, Jr. (Patent, New York )

(Patent, ) Cynthia Walden (Trademark, Massachusetts )

(Trademark, ) Dorothy Whelan (Patent, Minnesota )

MIP's independent research is based on a weighted review of information submitted by firms, peer and client feedback, and publicly available information. Inclusion is based solely on merit; no individual has paid to be included in the list.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Patricia Baressi

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

(617) 879-1511

(617) 368-2115

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

baressi@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

