Fish & Richardson Announces 39 Attorneys Named "IP Stars" by Managing Intellectual Property Magazine

Gwilym Attwell (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) James Babineau (Patent and Trademark, Texas )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Edmond Bannon (Patent and Trademark, New York )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Keith Barritt (Trademark, Washington, D.C. )

(Trademark, ) Gregory Booker (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) Juanita Brooks (Patent and Trademark, California )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Ruffin Cordell (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

) Ahmed J. Davis (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Sean Dean , Ph.D. (Patent, Massachusetts )

, Ph.D. (Patent, ) John Dragseth (Patent, Minnesota )

(Patent, ) Janis Fraser , Ph.D. (Patent, Massachusetts )

, Ph.D. (Patent, ) Todd Garcia , Ph.D. (Patent, Massachusetts )

, Ph.D. (Patent, ) Kurt Glitzenstein (Patent, Massachusetts )

(Patent, ) Lisa Greenwald-Swire (Trademark, California )

(Trademark, ) John Hayden (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Danielle Healey (Patent, Texas )

(Patent, ) David Hosp (Trademark, Massachusetts )

(Trademark, ) Martina Tyreus Hufnal (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) Elizabeth King (Trademark, Texas )

(Trademark, ) Thad Kodish (Patent, Georgia )

(Patent, ) Teresa Lavoie , Ph.D. (Patent, California and Minnesota )

, Ph.D. (Patent, and ) Jolynn Lussier (Patent, Massachusetts )

(Patent, ) Terry Mahn (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Christopher Marchese (Patent and Trademark, California )

(Patent and Trademark, ) Kristen McCallion (Trademark, New York )

(Trademark, ) Douglas McCann (Patent, Delaware )

(Patent, ) Michael McKeon (Patent, Washington, D.C. and New York )

(Patent, and ) Wes Musselman (Patent, Texas )

(Patent, ) John Pegram (Patent, New York )

(Patent, ) John Phillips (Patent, Nevada and California )

(Patent, and ) Frank Porcelli (Patent, Massachusetts )

(Patent, ) Mark Puzella (Trademark, Massachusetts )

(Trademark, ) Karl Renner (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Frank Scherkenbach (Patent, California ; Patent and Trademark, Massachusetts )

(Patent, ; Patent and Trademark, ) Franceska O. Schroeder (Patent, Washington, D.C. )

(Patent, ) Jonathan Singer (Patent, California and Minnesota )

(Patent, and ) Robert Sullivan, Jr. (Patent, New York )

(Patent, ) Cynthia Walden (Trademark, Massachusetts )

(Trademark, ) Dorothy Whelan (Patent, Minnesota )

MIP's independent research is based on a weighted system of peer and client feedback, combined with a review of information obtained from surveys conducted with law firms and their clients in over 80 jurisdictions around the world. Inclusion is based solely on merit; no individual has paid to be included in the list.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

617-879-1511

800-818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-announces-39-attorneys-named-ip-stars-by-managing-intellectual-property-magazine-300651930.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

