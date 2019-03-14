Fish & Richardson Attorneys Kenneth Darby and Nitika Gupta Fiorella Selected for LCLD's 2019 Pathfinder Program

BOSTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson attorneys Kenneth Darby and Nitika Gupta Fiorella have been selected for the 2019 Pathfinder Program of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The program trains diverse, high-performing, early-career attorneys in critical career development strategies including leadership and the building of professional networks.

"We are thrilled that Kenneth and Nitika have been chosen for this year's Pathfinder program," said Fish principal Ahmed J. Davis, national chair of the firm's Diversity Initiative. "They are both exceptionally talented young attorneys who will benefit greatly from LCLD's outstanding professional development program. We look forward to their continued leadership, passion and commitment to growing our diversity initiatives at Fish."

The LCLD Pathfinder Program offers participants intensive in-person training, online experiential learning and opportunities to network in small group gatherings with their peers and LCLD Fellows.

Darby is an associate in Fish's Austin office, where he focuses his practice on representing both patent owners and petitioners in post-grant proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). He also has experience pursuing and defending appeals of PTAB decisions at the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He received his J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin in 2015 and his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 2008.

Fiorella is an associate in Fish's Delaware office, where she focuses her practice on complex patent litigation spanning a wide range of technologies. In addition to district court litigation, Fiorella has worked on post-grant proceedings, including inter partes review, matters before the International Trade Commission, and appeals before the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. She received her J.D. from New York University in 2013 and her B.E. in chemical engineering and her B.A. in political science from the University of Delaware in 2009.

In 2018, Fish received the 2018 Compass Award from LCLD in recognition of its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Fish was among 62 firms nationwide to receive this inaugural award for its participation in and support of LCLD's mission and programs.

LCLD is a national organization made up of more than 300 general counsel and managing partners of the leading corporations and law firms in the country who have dedicated themselves to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. LCLD's action programs are designed to attract, inspire and nurture the talent in society and within its member organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. For information, visit www.lcldnet.org.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

