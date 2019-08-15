Fish & Richardson Attorneys Receive Five "Lawyer of the Year" Awards from The Best Lawyers in America® 2020

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson announced today that five of its principals – Roger Denning, Wes Musselman, Frank Scherkenbach, Jonathan Singer, and Dorothy Whelan – were recognized as the singular "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective categories and regions in The Best Lawyers in America ® 2020. Fifty-two of the firm's attorneys were also selected as "Best Lawyers."

Roger Denning was named the "Lawyer of the Year" for Litigation - Intellectual Property in San Diego. He is a trial lawyer specializing in complex litigation, including patent infringement and other technology-related cases. As lead counsel, he has tried patent cases to verdict throughout the country, particularly in the patent-heavy dockets in California, Texas, Delaware, as well as the International Trade Commission (ITC).

Wes Musselman was named the "Lawyer of the Year" for Patent Law in Dallas/Fort Worth. His practice emphasizes patent prosecution and patent litigation. He has extensive experience with patent prosecution, patent counseling, freedom-to operate studies, inter partes reviews, and patent litigation. Prior to his career in private practice, Musselman was a United States Patent Examiner examining in the mechanical arts.

Frank Scherkenbach was named the "Lawyer of the Year" for Litigation - Intellectual Property in Boston. He is a leading patent trial lawyer who specializes in complex, high-technology litigation. Since the beginning of 2018, he has led and won six patent cases across litigation venues including two district court jury verdicts, two Federal Circuit wins (one was precedential) and two ITC victories.

Jonathan Singer was named the "Lawyer of the Year" for Litigation - Patent in San Diego. As the head of Fish's life sciences litigation practice, he focuses his practice on high-stakes pharmaceutical and Hatch-Waxman litigation. He regularly leads jury and bench trials in district court, tries cases to administrative and arbitration panels and conducts briefing and arguments before the Courts of Appeals and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

Dorothy Whelan was named the "Lawyer of the Year" for Patent Law in Minneapolis. She co-chairs the Post-Grant Practice at Fish, which is the most active firm at the PTAB. Her practice emphasizes post-grant proceedings, client counseling, strategic patent portfolio design and management, due diligence investigations, and freedom-to-operate studies, particularly in the chemical and materials science areas.



Published since 1983, Best Lawyers is highly regarded because lawyers are included on the "Best Lawyers" list based entirely on peer-review. The "Lawyer of the Year" awards launched in 2009 and are given to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized for each specialty and location.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson .

