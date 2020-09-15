Fish & Richardson Earns Mansfield 3.0 Certified Designation from Diversity Lab

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson is one of 100 U.S. firms to achieve Mansfield 3.0 Certification from Diversity Lab for its significant efforts to promote diversity at the firm. Fish has achieved Certified status every year since participating in the Mansfield Rule's inaugural pilot in 2017.

The Mansfield Rule Certification 3.0 is a year-long process that measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30% women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for recruitment, governance roles, equity partner promotions, and inclusion in formal client pitch opportunities. The goal is to boost the representation of diverse lawyers in law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for these opportunities.

"It has been an honor to partner with Diversity Lab since the launch of this program. With a foundation on metrics and accountability, we are making substantial strides towards diversifying our next generation of law firm leaders," said Kristine McKinney, Chief Legal Talent & Inclusion Officer at Fish & Richardson. "Speaking from personal experience, I can say that having diverse backgrounds and perspectives represented across firm leadership is both necessary for and critical to our success. Fish's commitment to the Mansfield Rule represents an important investment in our future," said Ahmed J. Davis, Management Committee Member and National Diversity Chair.

Fish is participating in the next 12-month Mansfield Rule 4.0 certification process, which is currently underway.

Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. Experimental ideas – such as the OnRamp Fellowship and the Mansfield Rule – are created through its Hackathons and piloted in collaboration with more than 100 top law firms and legal departments across the country. Diversity Lab leverages data, behavioral science, design thinking, and technology to further develop and test new ideas and research, measure the results, and share the lessons learned.

Fish has a proud history of diversity and inclusion. To further this commitment, Fish has implemented a Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan, with the mission to promote a creative, respectful, and inclusive culture that values the diversity of people, experiences, perspectives, talents, and capabilities, allowing Fish to thrive. The firm was recently ranked among the "Top 10" law firms for Diversity (221-600 attorney category) by Law360, named a "Best Place to Work" by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, and a 2020 "Best Law Firm for Women" by Working Mother magazine. Earlier this year, the firm launched a multi-faceted Racial Justice Initiative, which includes increased training, a comprehensive resource hub, and increased racial justice pro bono and community engagement. Fish's EMPOWER Women's Initiative focuses on addressing issues unique to women in the legal profession, increasing opportunities for networking and mentoring relationships, and providing tools and resources to position the firm's women for success. And Fish's robust 1L Diversity Fellowship program awards scholarships and summer associate positions to diverse first-year law students.

Fish & Richardson is the premier global intellectual property law firm. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of IP needs in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

