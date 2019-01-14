Fish & Richardson Grows Firm With 14 Associates

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has added 14 first-year associates. Associates joining the Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation Group include: Philip Chen (Boston), J. Kain Day (Silicon Valley), Caitlin Dean (Houston), Bobby Hampton (Boston), Collin Marshall (Dallas), Brandon Pakkebier (Delaware), Eda Stark (Boston), Cheryl Wang (Southern California), Qiuyi Wu (Boston), and James Yang (Southern California).

Associates joining the Patent Group are Leanne Flatter (Austin), Dr. Bettina Lengsfeld (Boston), Arya Moshiri (Silicon Valley), and Dr. Indranil Sarkar (Boston).

Philip Chen previously was a summer associate with the firm where he worked on various patent litigation matters. During law school, he worked with the BU/MIT Technology & Cyberlaw Clinic. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law in 2018 and his A.B. in biology and biochemistry from Washington University in 2012. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.

J. Kain Day focuses his practice on commercial, trade secret and patent litigation matters. He was a judicial intern to the Honorable S. Bernard Goodwyn for the Supreme Court of Virginia. He received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2018 and his B.S. in applied mathematics and B.A. in philosophy, both summa cum laude, from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2015. He is admitted to practice in California.

Caitlin Dean focuses her practice on patent, trademark, and trade secret litigation matters. She previously was a summer associate with the firm where she worked on various patent litigation cases. She received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School in 2018 and her B.A. in environmental biology from Columbia University in 2012. She is admitted to practice in Texas and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Leanne Flatter previously was a summer associate with the firm and focuses her practice on patents in the life sciences, medical devices and software industries. She received her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 2018 and her M.S. (2015) and B.S. (2014) in bioengineering from Clemson University. She is admitted to practice in Texas and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Bobby Hampton previously was a summer associate with the firm and completed the International and Comparative Business Law Program at Bucerius Law School in Germany. He received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2018 and his B.S., summa cum laude, in chemical engineering from the University of Arkansas in 2015. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.

Dr. Bettina Lengsfeld previously was a law clerk with the firm where she worked on various life science patent prosecution matters. Prior to entering the legal field, she was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University in biochemistry and molecular biology. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2018, her Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Texas at Austin in 2007 and her B.S. in molecular biology from the University of California, San Diego in 2000. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.

Collin Marshall previously was a summer associate with the firm where he focused on various patent litigation matters. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from the University of Houston Law Center in 2018 and his B.S. in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University in 2013. He is admitted to practice in Texas.

Arya Moshiri previously was a summer associate with the firm and focuses his practice on patent prosecution. He received his J.D. from the Hastings College of Law in 2018 and his B.S. in physics from the University of California, San Diego in 2014. He is admitted to practice in California and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Brandon Pakkebier previously was a summer associate with the firm where he worked on various patent litigation matters. He focuses his practice on patent litigation, including Hatch-Waxman proceedings, in the life sciences industry and commercial litigation, as well as chancery and corporate governance, in the financial and business services industry. He received his J.D., with high distinction, from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2018 and his B.S. in plant biology from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities in 2015. He is admitted to practice in Delaware.

Dr. Indranil Sarkar focuses his practice on patent prosecution in the area of electrical and computer engineering. He received his J.D., cum laude, with distinction in the intellectual property concentration, from Suffolk University Law School in 2018, his Ph.D. (2007) and M.S. (2004) in electrical engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and his B.E. (2002), with distinction, in electronics and communication engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University, India. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts (2018) and at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (2009).

Eda Stark, previously a summer associate with the firm where she worked on various patent litigation matters, also has experience as a technology specialist focusing on patent prosecution in life sciences and as a judicial intern for the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. Prior to entering the legal field, she worked in the life sciences industry for seven and a half years as a scientist for large pharmaceutical companies. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2018 and her B.A. in neuroscience from Smith College in 2008. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.

Cheryl Wang, previously a summer associate with Fish, also has experience as a judicial intern for the San Diego Superior Court and as a pro bono volunteer. Prior to law school, she researched novel antibiotic compounds and porous silicon nanotechnology. She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2018 and her B.S. in chemistry from University of California, San Diego in 2014. She is admitted to practice in California.

Qiuyi (Autumn) Wu previously was a summer associate with the firm where she focused on various litigation matters. During law school, she worked as an IP & licensing analyst at Boston University Office of Technology Development. She received her J.D., cum laude, with an intellectual property concentration, from Boston University School of Law in 2018 and her B.S. in bioengineering from Rice University in 2015. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.

James Yang previously was a summer associate with the firm. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School and his B.S. in biochemistry from McMaster University in 2012. He is admitted to practice in California.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

617-879-1511

800-818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

