Fish & Richardson Hikes Federal Circuit Clerk Bonuses by Nearly 30%

Beginning in April 2018, Fish will offer $115,000 bonuses to clerks who have completed two years at the Federal Circuit (or a combination of one year at the Federal Circuit and one year at a federal district court). Clerks with 18 months at the Federal Circuit will receive a $105,000 bonus, and those with one year will receive a $100,000 bonus. Clerks from federal district courts will receive $50,000 bonuses.

Fish is also the long-running No. 1 firm practicing at the Federal Circuit. In 2017, Fish filed appearances in 107 Federal Circuit cases – 11% of all the cases filed that year, and 44 cases more than the next most active firm at the court.

"As the national leader in IP litigation, we have earned the reputation as the best place for new attorneys to practice because they will be trusted from day one with substantive work on interesting, high-stakes cases for industry leaders," said Kurt Glitzenstein, Practice Group Leader for Fish's Litigation Group. "I have been impressed time and again by the outstanding quality, dedication and knowledge exhibited by the clerks who have joined us after their Federal Circuit clerkships concluded. It is a real testament to the training and experience they receive from the Court," Glitzenstein added.

With 11 U.S. offices, Fish staffs all of its matters based on the best team for the job, not the attorney's geographic location, so Federal Circuit clerks have significant flexibility when deciding where to locate.

"Many of our summer associates continue on to judicial clerkships before returning to Fish, and we encourage them to do so. We help our current associates who are interested in exploring opportunities at the Federal Circuit, and other district courts, to pursue these career-enhancing positions," said Adam Shartzer, Fish's national recruiting principal for Federal Circuit clerks. Shartzer joined Fish as a first-year associate in 2008, and took a one-year judicial clerkship with The Honorable Sharon Prost at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in 2010, returning to Fish in 2011.

In the past three years, seven Fish summer and junior associates have clerked at the Federal Circuit and then returned to the firm to practice. Five members of the 2017 summer associate class have accepted clerkship offers, some with multiple courts. Fish is also actively recruiting judicial clerks from federal district courts, particularly those with heavy patent litigation dockets.

"Our new bonuses reflect how much we value these highly accomplished individuals and the unique skill set they acquire during their clerkships," said Betty Chen, Fish's firmwide recruiting principal. Chen joined Fish after a two-year judicial clerkship with The Honorable Ron Clark at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

617-879-1511

800-818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-hikes-federal-circuit-clerk-bonuses-by-nearly-30-300622771.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

