Fish & Richardson Hires Rachel Merrick Maggs as New Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

Prior to joining Fish, Merrick Maggs spent 10 years at Thomson Reuters, most recently as Global Client Director where she directed an international, multi-function team and was responsible for sales strategies, client relationships, and supporting the growth of large law firms by helping them meet their business initiatives.

"We are excited to have Rachel join our management team. We conducted a nationwide search for this pivotal CMBDO role, and she was the best of many excellent candidates who were identified. She is a thought leader with deep understanding of the legal industry and has spent her career focused on leading transformative, data-driven, client-centric strategies," said Anderson. "She will play an important role in continuing to sustain and build our prestigious brand as the top IP law firm in the world."

For the past two years, Fish has been named a "BTI Business Development Badass," which recognizes the firms that law firm leaders single out as the hardest competitors to beat. Fish was one of only eight firms on the 2019 list of 18 "Badass" firms that were repeat performers.

"Rachel will oversee a world-class marketing and business development team that is an integral part of our firm's ongoing commitment to leading the market," said Peter Devlin, President of Fish. "We are never satisfied to rest on our laurels, and look forward to working with Rachel as we continue to innovate and develop best-in-class standards for the entire legal industry."

Merrick Maggs has served as a programing chair and membership chair for the Legal Marketing Association Northeast Region. She has been a top fundraiser and team manager for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, and is the organizer and co-founder of multiple initiatives to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Merrick Maggs received her J.D. from American University Washington College of Law in 2007 and her B.A., with honors, from Colby College in 2003. She received a Law Firm Mini-MBA from Thomson Reuters.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson .

