Fish & Richardson is the U.S. Patent Elite's Top Law Firm for Litigation Over the Past Decade

Of the Patent Elite's top litigants, all of which are major technology companies, Fish handled litigation for five of the top 10 companies, representing them in a total of 340 cases over the past 10 years.

IAM and ktMINE also compiled lists of the firms that are hired most by the top 20 U.S.-based and non-U.S.-based Patent Elite companies. Fish led the pack with its representation of six of the top 20 U.S. companies, including Microsoft, Micron Technology and Texas Instruments, and four of the top 20 non-U.S.-based companies including Samsung, LG Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

"The largest companies in the world trust us with their most important global IP matters because we know how to win complicated litigation where every strategic worldwide decision must be perfectly aligned. Our world-class trial lawyers bring an unrivaled level of courtroom experience and technical expertise to every case, and our award-winning Litigation Legal Operations team helps us meet clients' objectives in an efficient, cost-effective and value-oriented manner," said Kurt Glitzenstein, Practice Group Leader for Fish's Litigation Group.

IAM conducted its analysis using Lex Machina's platform in November 2019, reviewing data and filed/pending cases between January 1, 2009 and November 18, 2019. The U.S. Patent Elite companies are identified each year for IAM by ktMINE, an IP analytics and data company.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China.

