Fish & Richardson Moves D.C. Office to The Wharf

Fish signed a 16-year lease in November 2016 to move its D.C. office – which includes approximately 120 attorneys and staff – to the 250,000 square foot 1000 Maine building, which was developed to LEED Gold Core and Shell standards.

"We are excited to be part of the redevelopment of this historic neighborhood and to be the first tenants in this cutting-edge, mixed use development. The developer, Monty Hoffman, had a vision to create a unique venue that would appeal to a forward-thinking K Street law firm like Fish," said Terry G. Mahn, managing principal of Fish's Washington, D.C. office. "Our clients are the most successful, innovative companies in the world, and they are pioneers in their industries. Fish is also a pioneer – in the work we do every day and in leading the growth of this vibrant new waterfront community."

The space was designed with a focus on flexibility, collaboration, interaction, and movement. There are several common areas – including a café and balcony – where people can talk, work and interact in comfortable and engaging environments.

All of the offices on the exterior walls have glass fronts – bringing natural light into the entire area. Exterior offices are mostly single-sized, which allows the firm multiple options in how the offices are used and reduces the overall footprint. Every employee has a "sit-stand" desk and furniture is standardized with interchangeable components that can be swapped out based on need for additional versatility.

Fish selected elegant, yet unexpected materials and colors for the interior design. Subtle use of the color pink throughout the space, including the reception area's feature wall, pays homage to D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms. Liquid Element flooring gives the unique textured look of liquid poured pebbles and is complemented with dark metals, stone and warm wood tones.

Fish opened its D.C. office in 1989, and it has since grown to become the second largest of the firm's 11 U.S. offices. Attorneys in the D.C. office are members of the firm's No. 1 ranked patent litigation, patent prosecution, PTAB, and International Trade Commission (ITC) practices. The office is also home to the firm's world-class regulatory and government affairs practice.

Throughout its rich history, Fish has represented some of the most innovative and influential industry leaders dating back to visionaries Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and the Wright Brothers. Today, the firm's clients include Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Bose, Allergan, Gilead Sciences, and Citrix to name a few.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

