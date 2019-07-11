Fish & Richardson Named 2019 Best USA IP Firm in Patent Litigation by the International Legal Alliance Summit

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named the 2019 Best USA IP Firm in Patent Litigation by the International Legal Alliance Summit (ILAS). Fish earned its top Gold Award for its track record over the long term (five to 10 years), performance over the last three years, capacity for innovation, strategic initiatives, and engagement in the IP world. Fish was the only law firm to be recognized in the patent litigation category – no awards were given in the Silver or Honorable Mention categories.

Year in and out, Fish is the most successful patent litigation firm across every venue – garnering high-profile IP wins in district court, at the International Trade Commission, at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. No firm in the world can match Fish's winning track record in intellectual property trials. Fish's trial lawyers are in court nearly every day. They know how to present the facts and the law in ways that are clear and compelling to judges and to juries, which is why Fish outperforms other firms in high-stakes patent infringement actions.

In April 2019, Managing Intellectual Property named Fish the 2019 U.S. Firm of the Year in the ITC and Specialty IP categories, and the regional Patent Prosecution (Northeast) Firm of the Year. Fish was also named the number one firm in the country for IP litigation in Corporate Counsel's "Best of 2019" survey of the top providers to the in-house corporate legal marketplace and to the "Best of 2019 Hall of Fame" list for placing among the top three firms in this category for three out of the last four years.

The ILAS award winners are selected by a jury panel made up of more than 100 IP directors, head of trademarks, head of patents, and general counsel from Fortune 500 companies and their international equivalents. The judging process is extremely rigorous and awards for excellence are given in three categories: Gold, Silver and Honorable Mention.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

