Fish & Richardson Named 2019 Delaware Regional Powerhouse by Law360 for Third Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named a 2019 Delaware Regional Powerhouse by Law360. Fish was one of six firms recognized as part of Law360's annual regional Powerhouse series, which selects firms based on their significant accomplishments in the region over the past year. This is the third consecutive year that Fish has been named to this list.

Fish is one of a few leading firms handling high-profile, high-stakes patent cases in the District of Delaware, which is now the busiest district court for patent litigation. From July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019, Fish handled 84 cases in D. Del., completed 60 cases in the jurisdiction, and had 82 cases pending.

In November 2018, Fish won two back-to-back jury trials for Power Integrations (PI) against Fairchild Semiconductor, obtaining damages awards totaling nearly $25 million. The first trial focused on induced infringement because an earlier 2012 trial (also in Delaware) had already determined that Fairchild's chips infringed the patents-in-suit; the case returned to the district court after the Federal Circuit corrected the inducement instruction underlying the verdict in 2016. The second trial similarly focused on Fairchild's induced infringement and damages following the Federal Circuit's 2016 opinion on inducement, which also confirmed that PI did not infringe Fairchild's asserted intellectual property.

Fish also won two other major Federal Circuit cases – upholding jury verdicts in D. Del for clients Microsoft and SRI International Inc. – in addition to many other pretrial wins. In June 2019, the Federal Circuit upheld Fish's May 2017 D. Del. jury, summary judgment and Daubert wins for Microsoft against Parallel Networks, a well-known patent assertion entity.

In March 2019, Fish won an important Federal Circuit affirmance for SRI that two of its cybersecurity patents were valid and directly infringed by Cisco Systems Inc., upholding the D. Del. jury award of $23.7 million in damages that Fish won for SRI in 2016. In July 2019, the Federal Circuit denied Cisco's en banc petition and again upheld the district court's findings and $23.7 million in damages and, most importantly, affirmed the exceptional case finding and the litigation misconduct finding.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China.

