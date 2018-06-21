Fish & Richardson Named a "Best Law Firm for Minority Attorneys" by Law360

In 2017, Fish undertook several new diversity initiatives including instituting a systemic change to the firm's promotion process to reduce bias and ensure that candidates were considered on their merits. This, combined with the diversity of the pool considered, led to a class with significant diversity into both non-equity and equity principalship at the firm. Fish was also among the first 30 U.S. law firms in 2017 to adopt the "Mansfield Rule," which focuses on increasing the representation of women and attorneys of color in leadership positions.

In 2005, Fish launched its 1L Diversity Fellowship Program, which provides annual fellowships to diverse first-year law students at the firm's 11 U.S. offices. Fish has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships through this program.

"Fish has a longstanding and ongoing commitment to building a more diverse workforce that better reflects the diversity we see in our clients and in the courts," said Ahmed J. Davis, National Chair of Diversity Initiative and Principal of the firm. "We work in a business environment that is increasingly diverse, and we see that in our client representatives, jury pools and in the courts. We are very serious about recruiting and developing diverse attorneys at Fish and are thrilled that our efforts are reflected in this survey."

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

