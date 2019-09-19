Fish & Richardson Named IP Litigation Powerhouse in BTI 2020 Survey of In-House Counsel

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named one of three elite "IP Litigation Powerhouses" in the prestigious BTI Litigation Outlook 2020 survey. Fish was the only firm to appear on the list in two consecutive years. Fish was also named one of 10 "Awesome Opponents" in BTI's list of the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation." As litigation continues to become more complex, corporate counsel turn to the Litigation Powerhouse firms "they know and trust – and can sell to their leadership with little debate" for their "most pressing litigation needs."

BTI's research shows that IP litigation clients expect their "matters to be bigger and more complex than ever" and "expect to see more international claims." These clients "are looking for law firms comfortable with complexity" and note that "firms winning the premium-rate work prove they are creative, flexible and understand the risk and the technology."

"Clients trust us with their most important global IP matters because we are highly skilled at managing massive, complex, international litigation across multiple jurisdictions. Our world-class trial lawyers bring an unrivaled level of technical expertise to every case, and they know how to win complicated litigation matters where every strategic worldwide decision must be perfectly aligned," said Kurt Glitzenstein, Practice Group Leader for Fish's Litigation Group. "Moreover, our unmatched experience and expertise in patent post-grant proceedings, regulatory matters and trademark issues enables us to bring a broad solution-oriented perspective to our clients' business, legal and financial needs. Our trial lawyers are also supported by our award-winning Litigation Legal Operations, a triad of business units comprised of Pricing, Legal Project Management, and Legal Knowledge Management teams, who collectively help us meet those objectives in an efficient, cost-effective and value-oriented manner."

Fish's impressive wins over the past year include multiple victories for client Power Integrations including two back-to-back jury trial wins against Fairchild Semiconductor – with damages awards totaling nearly $25 million – and a precedential appellate win against ON Semiconductor (which owns Fairchild) at the Federal Circuit. Fish won numerous other major Federal Circuit appeals, including upholding favorable jury verdicts for clients Microsoft and SRI International Inc., and an affirmance for Mayo Collaborative Services against Athena Diagnostics in a closely watched case testing Fish's 2012 U.S. Supreme Court win in Mayo v. Prometheus.

"We also believe in sharing the risk with our clients and are confident in our diligence and abilities in the courtroom to offer that option," added Glitzenstein. "We were an early pioneer of alternative fee arrangements, and they now represent about a third of our litigation business."

BTI Litigation Outlook 2020 is based solely on in-depth telephone interviews with leading legal decision-makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue who are responsible for litigation, including heads of litigation, chiefs and vice presidents of litigation, general counsels/chief legal officers, and direct reports to general counsels.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Patricia Baressi

Blumenthal & Associates Fish & Richardson P.C.

(617) 879-1511 (617) 368-2115

amyb@blumenthalpr.com baressi@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

