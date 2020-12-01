Fish & Richardson Named Law360 2020 IP Practice Group of the Year

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named a 2020 IP Practice Group of the Year by Law360 for its high-profile wins in federal courts across the United States, at the Federal Circuit, at the International Trade Commission (ITC), and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Fish was one of only six firms nationwide singled out by Law360 for this prestigious award. This is the seventh time the firm has received this honor.

Fish was selected for its exceptional track record over the past year. Major victories include obtaining a precedential Federal Circuit decision denying Idenix Pharmaceutical's bid to reinstate a $2.5 billion verdict against client Gilead Sciences, negotiating a $175 million settlement for Power Integrations after 15 years of litigation with Fairchild Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor, and winning a $43.3 million jury verdict (with pre- and post-judgment interest) for Swiss clients Wasica Finance GmbH and BlueArc Finance AG in their long-running patent battle against Schrader International Inc. and companies.

At the ITC, Fish won a rare trade secret case for Guangzhou Rebenet Catering Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Liangsheng Trading Co., Ltd., and Aceplus International Limited terminating an ITC investigation brought against them. Fish also won a patent infringement case for Shanghai, China-based JinkoSolar that will allow the company's continued U.S. expansion in the multibillion-dollar solar module market, and an important case for Bose Corporation against 14 counterfeiters which stopped approximately $30 million of copycat headphones from being imported and sold in the U.S.

"Before COVID-19, our trial lawyers were in court leading trials every three weeks. Now, our lawyers are busy doing remote depositions and Markman hearings, remote Federal Circuit appeals, and remote trials," said Kurt Glitzenstein , Litigation Practice Group Leader at Fish. "While so much has changed this year, the one constant is our winning track record in intellectual property trials. Our litigators have nimbly adapted to this new virtual reality and we continue to outperform other firms in high-stakes patent infringement actions."

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Katie Abbott

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson P.C.

(617) 879-1511

(202) 220-6847

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

