Fish & Richardson Named Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named the Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of the Year by The Recorder, an ALM California legal publication focused on the intersection of law, technology and business.

The inaugural award was based, in part, on how "the firm's pricing group and legal project management team have allowed Fish to do 31% of its work in connection with alternative fee arrangements, including innovative pricing plans …," according to a profile The Recorder published about the award and the team.

"Fish has invested significant time and resources in developing processes and systems that further enhance our ability to deliver outstanding legal services to our clients efficiently and in innovative ways," said Kurt Glitzenstein, a principal at Fish and the Litigation Practice Group Leader. "This award is a great honor for our Litigation Legal Operations Group and our entire firm."

The profile included a Q&A with Fish's Global Director of Litigation Practice Systems Carl Manning, in which he discussed the firm's commitment to "maximizing client value and improving financial performance of the practice group by providing outstanding customer service and business deliverables, by working smart … and continually improving processes in alignment with industry best practices."

Manning also talked about the importance of client satisfaction and how Fish proactively seeks feedback from both internal and external customers regarding legal operations services the firm provides.

Fish was also honored by The Recorder for its innovations in diversity and inclusion and firm Principal Juanita Brooks was named a women leader in tech law.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson .

Contact: Teresa Warren or Patricia Baressi

TW2

Fish & Richardson P.C.

(619) 301-1814

(617) 368-2115

twarren@tw2marketing.com

baressi@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

