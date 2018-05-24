Fish & Richardson Named to 2018 "Top Ten Family Friendly Firms" List by Yale Law Women

Fish was named to the list for "leading the industry in the advancement of family friendliness...." Fish has implemented a wide array of innovative programs and policies to attract, retain and promote working parents at the firm. This includes having a flexible culture that does not require "face time" for success, with even the most junior attorneys having freedom and flexibility. Fish also provides top-of-the-market parental leave benefits, back-up child care, and a 1:1 coaching program for legal staff who are returning to work following parental leave.

"We are honored to be named to the Top Ten List of Family Friendly Firms," said Kristine McKinney, Chief Legal Talent & Inclusion Officer at Fish. "We know how challenging it is to balance the competing demands of professional and family life. We are always looking for new and innovative ways to expand and improve existing programs and policies in our effort to be among the best of the best in family friendly firms."

To create the Top Ten List, Yale Law Women invited all firms listed in the 2018 Vault Law 100 to participate in its survey of family friendly policies. YLW collected data on parental and family accommodations; part-time and flex-time policies; billable hours and compensation; leadership and promotions; and gender equity. The survey aimed to capture not only the policies on paper, but also their actual use by attorneys at each firm. Firm responses were weighted based on a concurrent survey of more than 350 Yale Law School alumni of all genders currently working at Vault 100 firms.

Yale Law Women works to advance the status of women at Yale Law School and in the legal profession at large. To realize this mission, YLW creates programming, resources, and mentorship opportunities to bolster women's pursuit of their professional and personal goals. YLW is a non-partisan organization committed to building a supportive community of women at Yale Law School and beyond.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal

or



Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates







Fish & Richardson

617-879-1511







800-818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com







largey@fr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-named-to-2018-top-ten-family-friendly-firms-list-by-yale-law-women-300654541.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

