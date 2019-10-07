Fish & Richardson Named to Forbes' List of America's Top Corporate Law Firms

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named to Forbes' inaugural 2019 list of America's Top Corporate Law Firms as one of the most recommended intellectual property (IP) law firms in the country. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create the America's Top Corporate Law Firms list, which includes the most recommended firms in 17 practice areas. Fish was one of only 18 firms named in the IP category on the list of 243 firms.

"We are honored to be on Forbes first-ever list of the top corporate law firms in the country. Companies trust us with their most important global IP matters because we bring a broad, solution-oriented approach to their business, legal and financial needs," said Peter Devlin, President of Fish & Richardson. "Our elite trial lawyers are among the most skilled in the world. This litigation prowess combined with our unmatched experience and expertise in patent post-grant proceedings, patent prosecution, regulatory matters and trademark issues makes Fish the most formidable law firm in these practice areas."

The America's Top Corporate Law Firms list was compiled after Statista conducted an online survey of lawyers, both at law firms and in-house at companies, and analyzed the data from 2,500 responses. Each survey participant was able to select certain areas of law in which to make recommendations, and each participant could make 10 recommendations per area of law. Self-recommendations were not considered. The law firms that received the most recommendations were included on the list.

Last month, Fish was named one of three elite "IP Litigation Powerhouses" in the prestigious BTI Litigation Outlook 2020 survey. Fish was the only firm to appear on the list in two consecutive years. Fish was also named one of 10 "Awesome Opponents" in BTI's list of the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation." The BTI survey is based solely on in-depth telephone interviews with leading litigation decision-makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson .

