Fish & Richardson Named to National Law Journal's 2019 Appellate Hot List

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named to the National Law Journal's "2019 Appellate Hot List" for winning a broad range of precedent-setting appellate cases involving diverse legal issues and technologies. This is the eighth time that Fish has been named to this prestigious list.

Fish has won 30 cases at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit since January 1, 2018. The firm's high profile wins included appellate victories that protect client Gilead's blockbuster drugs Sovaldi® and Harvoni®, which cure hepatitis C. In April 2018, a unanimous Federal Circuit in Gilead Sciences, Inc. v. Merck & Co. Inc. affirmed the vacatur of a $200 million jury verdict against Gilead after Fish proved Merck had forfeited its right to assert its hepatitis C drug patents against Gilead because of unclean hands. In July 2018, the Federal Circuit summarily affirmed Gilead's $14 million attorneys' fees award. In January 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari, bringing this extraordinary case to a close.

For Power Integrations, Fish won a precedential appeal that made new law regarding the time bar governing inter partes review (IPR) proceedings. In Power Integrations, Inc. v. Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, the Federal Circuit held that ON Semiconductor's merger with Fairchild Semiconductor created a relationship that subjected both entities to the same time bar, with the net effect that ON was ineligible to challenge Power Integrations' patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Other noteworthy appellate successes included: obtaining a Federal Circuit affirmance of a $23.7 million jury award for client SRI International for Cisco's direct infringement of two SRI cybersecurity patents (SRI International Inc. v. Cisco Systems Inc.); winning affirmance of a summary judgment victory for Mayo Collaborative Services (Athena Diagnostics Inc. v. Mayo Collaborative Services LLC) in a high profile case on Section 101 eligibility; and winning affirmance of a jury win for Microsoft against a well-known patent assertion entity (Parallel Networks Licensing LLC v. Microsoft Corp.).

