Fish & Richardson Principal Adam Shartzer Named a "D.C. Rising Star" by the National Law Journal

At Fish, Shartzer has carved out an unusual niche as an IP trial lawyer with specific expertise in inter partes review (IPR). He has built a significant IPR practice at the firm, handling over 50 IPR matters over the past several years in addition to regularly consulting with Fish attorneys on their IPRs.

Shartzer's patent litigation expertise is also in high demand. In December 2018, he secured a major Federal Circuit win for client Micron Technology after a seven-year battle with the University of Illinois in a case involving multiple IPRs, district court cases, and appeals before the Federal Circuit. He led every aspect of the case, which involved over $5 billion in sales of Micron's memory devices. Shartzer and his team's aggressive IPR strategy, which invalidated every claim in every asserted patent by the University, was a critical component of the litigation success.

In March 2019, Shartzer was named to the prestigious 2019 "Client Service All-Star" list in BTI Consulting's survey of corporate counsel from the world's largest corporations. He was one of only eight attorneys in the patent litigation category – out of 335 attorneys nationwide from all practice areas – to be selected for this highly sought-after recognition. He was the only attorney from D.C. – and the only one under age 40 – named to the BTI's list of "All Star" patent litigators in the country.

In addition to his practice, Shartzer has served as Fish's national recruiting principal for Federal Circuit clerks for over three years. In this capacity, he recruits law clerks finishing their clerkships at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to consider a career at Fish. He has been a member of Fish's Diversity Committee for over six years.

He received his J.D., with honors, from George Washington University Law School in 2008 and his B.S. in electrical engineering with a minor in computer science from the University of Virginia in 2003.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders.

