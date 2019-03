Shear is a leader in Fish's life sciences and pharmaceutical litigation section. Described as "practical," "pragmatic" and a "go-to guy for complex patent matters," Shear has handled litigation for pharmaceutical giants Sunovion, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and Allergan pertaining to their life-saving drugs.

The NLJ highlighted Fish's long-time client Gilead Sciences and its massive worldwide dispute with Idenix, which Shear calls the case of a lifetime. "I was able to do something few have done: coordinate trials, themes and witness testimony across international jurisdictions all with differing legal standards," said Shear, who ultimately helped reverse a $2.5 billion jury verdict against Gilead – the largest patent damages award in history.

In total, Shear has participated in more than a dozen trials, domestically and internationally, both as lead trial counsel and as a member of the trial team. In addition to his courtroom work, Shear teaches life sciences trial and patent practice courses around the country.

Last year, Shear was also recognized by the NLJ as a Winning Litigator. San Diego Metro Magazine named him to its list of Best Attorneys and The Daily Journal recognized him as one of its California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year. Shear has also been named a "Life Sciences Star" by LMG Life Sciences and the "Best for Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Litigation – California" by Wealth & Finance. He has also been awarded "Sustained Excellence in Patent Litigation" by Corporate America Legal Elite.

Shear received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1999 and his B.S. in chemistry from Texas A&M University in 1996.

