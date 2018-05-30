Fish & Richardson Principal Chad Shear Named to SD Metro's 2018 Best Attorneys List

Shear is a leader in Fish's life sciences and pharmaceutical litigation section and co-chair of the firm's international post grant group. Described as "practical," "pragmatic" and a "go-to guy for complex patent matters," Shear has handled litigation for pharmaceutical giants Sunovion, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Allergan, iCeutica and Iroko pertaining to their life-saving drugs.

The publication highlighted Shear's role in a recent victory that completely reversed a $2.54 billion verdict against Gilead, the largest IP damages verdict ever recorded. He was also part of the team that wiped out a $200 million verdict for Gilead in March 2016. Shear also led extensive due diligence efforts as part of Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma, Inc. The acquisition, which was completed in October 2017, was valued at nearly $12 billion.

In total, Shear has participated in more than a dozen trials, domestically and internationally, both as lead trial counsel and as a member of the trial team, in eight countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Norway. In addition to his courtroom work, Shear teaches life sciences trial and patent practice courses around the country.

This year, Shear was recognized as one of The Daily Journal's California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year. He has been named a "Life Sciences Star" by LMG Life Sciences and the "Best for Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Litigation – California" by Wealth & Finance. He has also been awarded "Sustained Excellence in Patent Litigation" by Corporate America Legal Elite.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

