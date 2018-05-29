Fish & Richardson Principal Jacqueline Tio to Receive On the Rise Award from the Daily Report

In 2017, Tio was a key member of the team that won the first defense verdict in a patent jury trial in the Middle District of Georgia since 2001. The win for Velcro Companies capped four years of patent litigation against YKK Corp., the company's primary rival in the transportation and automotive segment of the hook and loop fastener business. The jury delivered a complete verdict in Velcro's favor, finding no infringement of YKK's patent.

Tio was also on the team that scored a high-profile jury trial win for a Fortune 10 technology company against GPNE (a non-practicing entity), with the jury finding no infringement of patents covering wireless data communication in pagers that GPNE claimed were infringed. GPNE had asked for $94 million in damages.

A pro bono leader, Tio has worked with the Georgia Innocence Project to represent a Georgia inmate, arguing on his behalf before the Georgia Supreme Court. She is currently working on cases for inmates on death row in Arizona.

Since 2011, Tio has led Fish's Space Camp Scholarship Program in Atlanta. The program was developed to get middle school students from economically disadvantaged areas excited about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Fish sends 33 students and their chaperones to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama each year, and has sent almost 500 students to Space Camp on full scholarships since the program was launched in 1999.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

(617) 879-1511

(800) 818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-principal-jacqueline-tio-to-receive-on-the-rise-award-from-the-daily-report-300655133.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

