Fish & Richardson Principal Josh Griswold Named a 2019 "Best Mentor" by Texas Lawyer

He co-leads the firm's popular "Patent Lab" immersion training program, which is mandatory for all new patent associates and agents. The interactive program – which Griswold wrote initial materials for over 15 years ago – focuses on basic patent prosecution issues like how to talk to an inventor, write a patent application, and work with the patent office. About five years ago, Fish started inviting clients to send their new patent attorneys to Patent Lab. It has generated so much interest that there is now a waiting list for client trainees to attend. Griswold also helped create Fish's "Leadership Lab" in 2006, which offers senior patent associates and new principals an opportunity to improve their supervisory and client relationship skills.

In his practice, Griswold is a key member of Fish's leading post-grant practice group, which has been the most active group at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for the past three years. He is also known for helping clients develop worldwide patent portfolios that effectively exclude competitors and can be monetized through licensing and enforcement. He brings a unique, litigation informed perspective to his patent procurement strategies.

In addition to his leadership of Patent Lab, Griswold serves on Fish's firmwide professional development subcommittee, which helps attorneys move up into principalship. He previously spent many years as the Dallas patent group leader.

Griswold received his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1999 and his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 1995.

