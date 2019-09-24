Fish & Richardson Principal Juanita Brooks Named California Patent Litigator of the Year by LMG Life Sciences

Brooks has an impressive trial and appellate record for life sciences clients regarding the infringement of patented inventions. She has protected billions of dollars in sales for her clients and has helped define the ever-evolving landscape of patent and IP law. Her life science clients include medical device and pharmaceutical companies and range from start-ups to Fortune 10 companies.

Companies turn to Brooks with high-stakes matters as she is nationally recognized as an innovative and formidable trial attorney with a winning record in complex matters that few trial attorneys can match. Brooks has an inherent ability to translate complex technical jargon into relatable conversational terms that resonate with both judges and juries.

LMG Life Sciences is the definitive guide to leading North American law firms and lawyers specializing in the life sciences industry.

