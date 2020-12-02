Fish & Richardson Principal Juanita Brooks to Receive 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from The American Lawyer

Throughout her 40-year career, Brooks has shattered gender and ethnic barriers to become one of the nation's top litigators. She is a nationally recognized trial and appellate attorney who focuses her practice on complex intellectual property, product liability and mass tort litigation. She is considered an innovative, formidable litigator with a demonstrated, near-perfect winning record in complex, high-stakes lawsuits that few trial attorneys can match. Known for her master storytelling, Brooks has an inherent ability to translate complex technical jargon into relatable conversational terms that both judges and juries understand.

Brooks has also made it her personal mission to help other women and minorities advance in their careers. As an elected member of Fish's Management Committee, Brooks has backed inclusive policies and programs that have diversified the firm and served as blueprints for similar policies at other organizations.

"Juanita is a powerhouse IP trial lawyer and force in the industry, and we are thrilled that her many accomplishments are being recognized with this prestigious award," said John Adkisson, President and CEO of Fish & Richardson. "Our firm and our clients are fortunate to have her on our team as a leader, trailblazer, mentor, and friend."

Over the years, Brooks has been called "a titan of the patent bar," an "Icon of IP" and a "jury whisperer." She has been consistently named a top IP trial lawyer by a wide range of legal publications and organizations, including being named "Litigator of the Year" by The American Lawyer in 2014 and being inducted into the California Bar Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame (the first Latina honoree) in 2017. In 2018, she received a National Women in Law Lifetime Achievement Award from Corporate Counsel.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Katie Abbott

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson P.C.

(617) 879-1511

(202) 220-6847

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Fish & Richardson P.C.