Fish & Richardson Principal Susan Morrison Named 2019 "40 Under 40" Honoree by Delaware Business Times

Morrison has been a patent trial lawyer in Delaware for over a decade. She has extensive experience in Hatch-Waxman and life sciences litigation, representing major branded pharmaceutical and medical device companies on a wide range of technologies, from topical ophthalmic medications for treating glaucoma to a blockbuster treatment for hepatitis C. She has tried and argued cases in district courts across the country, at the International Trade Commission and before the Federal Circuit. She also has significant experience handling inter partes review challenges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for her pharmaceutical clients.

For client Allergan, Morrison has spent over 10 years successfully defending the company's patents for its glaucoma drug Combigan®, with annual sales over $200 million, from generic competition, with the Federal Circuit affirming her team's most recent victory in August. She was also on the team that litigated Allergan's case against five generics seeking to sell their own versions of Allergan's biggest glaucoma drug, Lumigan® 0.01%, with $500 million in annual sales, with district court and Federal Circuit wins that blocked the competitors from selling their generic versions until 2027.

In addition to her practice, Morrison is on the Board of Directors for Westside Family Healthcare, a nonprofit community health center that provides healthcare to more than 25,000 patients in Northern Delaware and the surrounding area. She is actively involved in the Federal Bar Association (FBA) for the District of Delaware, serving as a co-coordinator for the Federal Trial Practice Seminar, a one of its kind trial practice program sponsored by the District Court and the FBA, which provides trial practice training to lawyers with less than 10 years of experience.

Prior to joining Fish, Morrison served as a law clerk for the Honorable Kent A. Jordan for two years, first on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and then at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Before becoming a lawyer, she worked in an immunology and microbiology lab, designing experiments and performing original scientific research in the area of T cell immunology.

Morrison received her J.D., summa cum laude, from Temple University Beasley School of Law in 2005, where she was a member of the Temple Law Review, and her B.S., with high honors, in cell biology from Haverford College in 2001.

