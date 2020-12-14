Fish & Richardson Principals David Barkan and Kurt Glitzenstein Named 2020 Client Service All-Stars by BTI Consulting Group

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson principals David Barkan and Kurt Glitzenstein have been named 2020 "Client Service All-Stars" in BTI Consulting Group's survey of general counsel from the world's largest corporations. The prestigious All-Star list highlights lawyers who deliver "the absolute best levels of client service – better than all others." Barkan and Glitzenstein were singled out in the intellectual property litigation category.

According to BTI, the Client Service All-Stars share five overarching characteristics including: superior client engagement, taking time to invest in clients, a savvy ability to get things done, providing unequivocal advice with clear direction, and anticipating the next steps before clients ever ask. The All-Stars take these elements of client service further than everyone else to truly differentiate their client service.

Barkan is a trial lawyer who specializes in highly complex, global, competitor-to-competitor litigation for multibillion-dollar national and international corporations. He is a well-known thought leader in issues related to standards essential patents including portfolio-level valuations, damages for individual SEPs, licensing rules, and strategic management of global litigation. Barkan has handled more than 100 cases across technology fields including serving as lead counsel in dozens of semiconductor and software patent cases. Many of his client partnerships have spanned more than two decades and he has held numerous leadership roles at the firm over the years.

Glitzenstein is the leader of Fish's Litigation Practice Group, which includes more than 250 trial lawyers in 14 U.S. and international offices, and serves as an elected member of the firm's Management Committee. He is the chief architect of the firm's innovative, client-centric approach to alternative fee arrangements (AFAs), which has become a model for industry best practices. He is nationally recognized for his work reengineering Fish's litigation business structure to provide better value, efficiency, and client service.

Glitzenstein also maintains a busy trial practice leading complex, high-stakes disputes for some of the world's most successful companies. He has served as lead trial counsel in numerous District Court and International Trade Commission (ITC) cases, achieving success for his clients in critical disputes across a wide range of technology sectors. In his appellate practice, he has secured wins on a number of key legal issues. He has also directed strategy and coordination for a number of multinational patent disputes over the course of his almost three decade career.

Inclusion in the 2020 BTI Client Service All-Star list is based solely on in-depth interviews with more than 350 top legal decision-makers at large Fortune 1000 organizations with $700 million or more in revenue. During the interviews, those legal decision-makers single out each All-Star attorney – by name and in an unprompted manner – as delivering the absolute best client service. Law firms and their attorneys have no influence on the rankings.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Katie Abbott

Blumenthal & Associates Fish & Richardson P.C.

(617) 879-1511 (202) 220-6847

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

